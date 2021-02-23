Diablo 4: Release date, trailer, story, gameplay, platforms - Dexerto

Blizzard have announced the long awaited sequel to Diablo 3 and fans everywhere are excited to see the future of the iconic franchise. Here’s everything we know about Diablo 4, including the release date, trailers, storyline and more.
Table of contents
Diablo has become one of Blizzard’s most iconic franchises. The war between heaven and hell has spanned across three games so far, and the fourth installment was announced all the way back at Blizzcon 2019.
While Blizzard have kept a lot of information regarding the sequel close to their chest, here’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4.
Diablo 4 release date
While it was rumored to be released in 2021 alongside the highly anticipated Overwatch 2, Blizzard have confirmed that the game will not be dropping until 2022 at the earliest.
Instead, however, Diablo fans can get their hands on Diablo 2: Resurrected which will release sometime this year. Not only has it been deemed one of the best games ever created, but it gives you great insight into the Diablo universe.
Diablo 4 trailers
The official cinematic for Diablo 4 dropped at Blizzcon in 2019 and has made quite the imprint on the Diablo fandom.
Official Trailer
The extensive cinematic follows the journey of three treasure hunters that are attempting to break into an ancient looking tomb. With the forced help of a badly wounded priest, the troop break into what appears to be the burial ground of Lilith, daughter of demon lord Mephisto.
As the hunters are picked off one by one and zombified by a dark cultist, their blood becomes they key ingredient in a ritual to summon the demon princess herself.
Gameplay Trailer
Accompanying this particularly gruesome cinematic is the official gameplay trailer, which showcases the 3D world of Sanctuary in all its hack and slash glory. It also introduces us to three completely new classes; the Barbarian, Sorceress and Druid.
Blizzconline 2021 Rogue Trailer
Blizzconline 2021 brought us a few bite size details regarding the new title, and one of these is a trailer for the new class, Rogue. With a focus on high speed gameplay that channels the Assassin and Demon Hunter of previous iterations, she looks like quite the force to be reckoned with.
What is Diablo 4 about?
Diablo 4 sees us return to a Sanctuary that has been plunged into chaos by the awakening of Lilith, the daughter of the Lord of Hatred, Mephisto. Having been exiled for millennia, the horned nightmare is back with a vengeance.
Chosen as the one person capable of stopping her onslaught, your character will battle through hoardes of demons, undead and all things hellish in order to slay the evil temptress once and for all.
Diablo 4 gameplay
The newest installment very much mirrors the style that has made the series so iconic. A hack and slash style dungeon crawler, the game stays true to its roots.
Upgrades to the in-game graphics have been implemented, as well as camps and mounts being introduced. Additionally, considering some of the new features coming to Diablo 2: Resurrected (zoom tool, cross-character loot stashes and more), we can assume that a few of these will likely make the cut for Diablo 4 too.
Plaforms
Just like its predecessors, Diablo 4 will be available for PC users via Blizzard’s official Battle.net app, as well as Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
A Switch version of the title has not been announced as of yet, so Nintendo fans will have to wait a little longer to know.