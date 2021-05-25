Dying Light 2: Release date, trailer, story, features, more - Dexerto

The long-awaited sequel to one of the best zombie survival games has finally had quite a bit of news in 2021. Dying Light 2 should be coming soon and we cannot wait to jump into the new sprawling world of the beloved apocalyptic series.

Techland took a stab at a genre that has seen some average attempts at creating an open-world survival zombie game, and they nearly perfected it with the original Dying Light. Released back in 2015, it is still highly praised to this day.

Now, with news piling in regarding Dying Light 2, including a cryptic letter sent out on May 25th, we can expect some more news to be revealed soon. While the game was revealed back at E3 2018, Techland has stated in the past that they “announced the game too early” but nevertheless, fans are still excited for the next iteration of the open-world zombie game.

If you are looking for everything you need to know about Dying Light 2, do not worry, as we have got you covered!

Dying Light 2 release date

As noted above, the game was announced during E3 2018, and since we have learned an ample amount of details regarding the sequel. Aspects such as the location, story, graphics and so much more that we will talk about later on.

But at the time of writing, we still do not know when Dying Light 2 is going to release. However, there has been a flurry of speculation into a possible release date, as it has now been around six years since the original released.

The Fall and Winter months of each year is typically when major games tend to drop, so there is hope we could get a release date for sometime in Q3/Q4 2021, but we will have to wait and see.

Dying Light 2 gameplay trailer & May 27 stream

E3 2019 was when Techland fully showcased aspects of Dying Light 2, and the 26-minute gameplay trailer features a ton of information about the new game.

Fans were able to see the 4K graphics that were put on display, along with the new setting of the sequel, The City.

As well, Techland has announced they are going to be showcasing Dying Light 2 even further over on their Twitch channel on May 27th, 2021.

The stream is going to be live at the following times.

3:00 pm EST

12:00 pm PST

8:00 pm BST

9:00 pm CEST

What is Dying Light 2 about?

Dying Light 2 is the direct sequel to the original Dying Light, but there are going to be some different elements surrounding the game compared to the first one. We will no longer be following the main protagonist from the first game, Kyle Crane, as if you remember the ending from the first game, he sacrificed himself for the good of Harran. We will now be taking the role of Aiden Caldwell, who is one of the survivors currently stationed in the new refugee camp.

Speaking of Harran, the setting for Dying Light 2 is going to be another European location which has been named The City. We have received some details surrounding the new location so far, and Techland has noted that it will be around four times larger than Harran.

Besides this, we do not know much regarding the sequel; but we received a dispatch from devs with some minor notes around the story. Stating only how the survivors are now taking refugee in The City, we expect to hear more news during the May 27th livestream.

Furthermore, some other content around the sequel is that it is set 15 years after the events of the original Dying Light, and Aiden Caldwell, the main protagonist, has actually been infected to some degree by the zombies. This allows him to take advantage of super-human mechanics such as ledge climbing and other parkour movements, which should be a joy to use in the new urban city.

Dying Light 2 platforms

Currently, Techland has noted that the sequel is going to be playable on the following platforms.

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

PC

We do not know if it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass or other streaming services as of now, but these platforms is what we have come to expect out of AAA games lately.

Will there be choices in Dying Light 2?

Being an open-world RPG, Dying Light was filled with player choices that impacted the game drastically. Most notably, the final decision that players were dealt with dictated the ending they would receive at the conclusion of the original game.

During the demo showcase of Dying Light 2, Techland gave us a sneak peek into how choices are going to alter the effects of the world immensely. One instance saw Aiden have to choose between trusting a fellow soldier or opting to fight off a horde of zombies. Choosing one over the other resulted in the city being burned to a crisp, and ultimately impacting the story greatly.

We can assume these choices are going to be scattered throughout, and we cannot wait to see how everyone’s games will differ based on the choices they have made.

For now, this is all we know regarding Dying Light 2, but be sure to tune back into this page once Techland goes live on May 27th, 2021. As we are sure to learn new details surrounding the sequel, and hopefully, we finally learn a release date!

