Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-requested open-world RPG set in The Wizarding World universe will see players finally able to live out their fantasy at Hogwarts, but when is it releasing? Here’s everything we know about the game so far.

In past months, a number of leaks and rumors have spread across the internet about a Harry Potter RPG is in the works, but there was nothing concrete until now.

The game, which was announced alongside the likes of Final Fantasy 16 and God of War: Ragnarok, is something Potter fans have been clamoring for for years, experiencing the lives of a Hogwarts student in fully realized detail.

Hogwarts Legacy release date

September 16, 2020 was the very first time we’ve seen anything concrete towards Hogwarts Legacy, but we weren’t lucky enough to get an exact release date on the new game.

Some footage and a first trailer were released, but given the fact that a rough timeframe wasn’t provided, we would guess it’s still somewhat early days in the release process.

Further delays to Hogwarts Legacy

On January 13, 2021, the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account tweeted that the game will be delayed further to make sure that the best experience is provided to players upon release. While to many this will be upsetting, allowing for further refinement will hopefully mean that the final product will be well-received by fans.

Hogwarts Legacy trailer

So far, Portkey Games have only shown off one trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, showcasing the game in all its 4K, next-generation glory: and fans of the franchise will feel right at home, by the looks of it.

Hogwarts itself is detailed to perfection, with its moving stairs, floating books, and instantly-recognizable hallways, though expect to see some differences given the 100-year difference between Hogwarts then and the castle as we know it.

Hogwarts Legacy plot & storyline

The first thing to note about Hogwarts Legacy is that it’s not set in any time period that any Potter books or films have explored in the past. Instead, it takes us all the way back to the late 1800s, as detailed on the game’s official website.

Here’s what the site says: “Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic.

“Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic.”

This suggests that the storyline will definitely have some open ends, and even encourage multiple playthroughs so you can go through as usual or visit the side of the dark wizards and witches, though we can’t confirm exactly how this will work.

Which platforms will Hogwarts Legacy be on?

The good news for budding witches and wizards worldwide is that Hogwarts Legacy will be on all platforms. Obviously, it will be on PS5, but Xbox players will also be able to pick it up for the Series X/S, as well as being available on PC.

Not only that, but if you’re not planning on upgrading your console any time soon, the game will also be available on PS4 and Xbox One, so you won’t have to gather the money to fund a brand new system to play on.

Thus far, there has been no confirmation or suggestion that Hogwarts Legacy will be making an appearance on handheld devices. Sorry, Nintendo Switch players!

That’s everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy so far. Hopefully, it helps expand the story of the Potter universe further than it ever has, especially with the brand new time period.

Given it’s set in the late 1800’s, we might be fortunate enough to see some familiar faces if they’re particularly old. Whilst the game is set far enough away from Harry Potter’s plotline to retain its individuality, it will still retain a sense of familiarity for fans.

The game already garnered mass fan reaction on social media, and hopefully, that can carry that throughout its lifespan after the game is released. Harry Potter fans have been desperate for a good, open-world game from the series for years, and this could just be it.