Hogwarts Legacy Harry Potter RPG: Release date, trailer, Xbox, PS5 info

Published: 13/Jan/2021 17:34

by Jacob Hale
Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy game
Warner Bros. Games

Harry Potter

Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-requested open-world RPG set in The Wizarding World universe will see players finally able to live out their fantasy at Hogwarts, but when is it releasing? Here’s everything we know about the game so far.

In past months, a number of leaks and rumors have spread across the internet about a Harry Potter RPG is in the works, but there was nothing concrete until now.

The game, which was announced alongside the likes of Final Fantasy 16 and God of War: Ragnarok, is something Potter fans have been clamoring for for years, experiencing the lives of a Hogwarts student in fully realized detail.

Hogwarts Legacy release date

Hogwarts Legacy cauldron spell
Warner Bros. Games
Hogwarts Legacy lets you become a young witch or wizard enrolled in Hogwarts.

September 16, 2020 was the very first time we’ve seen anything concrete towards Hogwarts Legacy, but we weren’t lucky enough to get an exact release date on the new game.

Some footage and a first trailer were released, but given the fact that a rough timeframe wasn’t provided, we would guess it’s still somewhat early days in the release process.

Further delays to Hogwarts Legacy

On January 13, 2021, the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account tweeted that the game will be delayed further to make sure that the best experience is provided to players upon release. While to many this will be upsetting, allowing for further refinement will hopefully mean that the final product will be well-received by fans.

Hogwarts Legacy trailer

So far, Portkey Games have only shown off one trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, showcasing the game in all its 4K, next-generation glory: and fans of the franchise will feel right at home, by the looks of it.

Hogwarts itself is detailed to perfection, with its moving stairs, floating books, and instantly-recognizable hallways, though expect to see some differences given the 100-year difference between Hogwarts then and the castle as we know it.

Hogwarts Legacy plot & storyline

The first thing to note about Hogwarts Legacy is that it’s not set in any time period that any Potter books or films have explored in the past. Instead, it takes us all the way back to the late 1800s, as detailed on the game’s official website.

Here’s what the site says: “Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic.

“Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic.”

This suggests that the storyline will definitely have some open ends, and even encourage multiple playthroughs so you can go through as usual or visit the side of the dark wizards and witches, though we can’t confirm exactly how this will work.

Hogwarts Legacy Harry Potter dragon
Warner Bros. Games
Hogwarts Legacy brings some fantastic beasts to the game including, by the looks of it, dragons.

Which platforms will Hogwarts Legacy be on?

The good news for budding witches and wizards worldwide is that Hogwarts Legacy will be on all platforms. Obviously, it will be on PS5, but Xbox players will also be able to pick it up for the Series X/S, as well as being available on PC.

Not only that, but if you’re not planning on upgrading your console any time soon, the game will also be available on PS4 and Xbox One, so you won’t have to gather the money to fund a brand new system to play on.

Thus far, there has been no confirmation or suggestion that Hogwarts Legacy will be making an appearance on handheld devices. Sorry, Nintendo Switch players!

Harry Potter Hogwarts crest
Warner Bros. Games
Hogwarts Legacy looks like it could be just what Potter fans have been asking for.

That’s everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy so far. Hopefully, it helps expand the story of the Potter universe further than it ever has, especially with the brand new time period.

Given it’s set in the late 1800’s, we might be fortunate enough to see some familiar faces if they’re particularly old. Whilst the game is set far enough away from Harry Potter’s plotline to retain its individuality, it will still retain a sense of familiarity for fans.

The game already garnered mass fan reaction on social media, and hopefully, that can carry that throughout its lifespan after the game is released. Harry Potter fans have been desperate for a good, open-world game from the series for years, and this could just be it.

Minecraft

Best Minecraft seeds for patch 1.16.4

Published: 13/Jan/2021 17:24

by James Busby
Best Minecraft seeds
Mojang Studios

Minecraft seeds allow you to create unique biomes that keep the game fresh no matter how much you play, so find out which ones are the best to use in Minecraft 1.16.4.

Whether you’re tired of your current Minecraft biome or looking to go on a new adventure, you’ll want to use a world seed. These seeds enable you to both generate new maps and even visit existing ones that have been used by other Minecraft players. From dense forests that house hidden villages to snowy tundra temples, there is a biome for every kind of setting. 

Of course, this means tracking down the perfect world to set up your new home can be an incredibly time-consuming task. Fortunately, we’ve scoured the depths of the game’s never-ending worlds and plucked out 10 of the best Minecraft seeds you can use in 1.16.4. 

11 Biomes at spawn

11 biomes seed
Mojang Studios / mintymoes
There are plenty of biomes to explore here.

Seed: -8401040335508653605
Source: mintymoes

It’s not every day where you generate a new Minecraft biome and be greeted with such a diverse cluster of locations. This amazing seed features 11 biomes which are all neatly clustered together, so you won’t need to trek far in order to reap the resources from each area. 

If that wasn’t enough, you spawn in the very center of the map. Why not take a sandy stroll through the mesa plains, then cool off in the lush green forests? You’ll definitely never want to leave this picturesque biome. 

Mushroom Island

Minecraft Mushroom island
Mojang Studios / Killstepz
A mushroom island paradise.

Seed: 5975519174833736675
Source: Killstepz

Become the reigning owner of your very own Mushroom Kingdom with this fungus inhabited island. Once you’ve finished perusing the sandy shores and done a bit of fishing, you’ll be able to saunter back to your island mansion and get in some quality relaxation. 

The mushroom island neighbors a desert village island and a woodland mansion island, so there’s plenty of exploration to be done. Mansions are hard to find at the best of times, so finding two is definitely an even rarer occurrence. Even Nintendo’s Mario Mario Bros. didn’t have it this good!

All biomes (including all rare biome variants)

All Minecraft biomes seed
Mojang Studios / BigBrain5Head
This seed features everything you could ever need and more.

Seed: 64971835648254
Source: BigBrain5Head

If you thought mintymoes’ 11 biomes at spawn seed was good, then you’ll definitely want to add this seed to your collection. BigBrain5Head hit the Minecraft world jackpot when he spawned a world with every single biome and all rare biome variants. This means you can set up your home and instantly get access to the game’s best resources. 

To make matters even better, every biome is within a 2500 block radius of the spawn. This instantly cuts down the annoying treks between each area, saving you huge amounts of time. BigBrain5Head is certainly worthy of their name. 

Best speedrun Seed

Minecraft speedrun seed
Mojang Studios / Plebiain
Minecraft speedrunning got just that little bit easier.

Seed: -4530634556500121041
Source: Plebiain

The Minecraft speedrunning community has come under fire recently, but that hasn’t stopped Plebiain from discovering one of the best speedrun seeds in the game. This world features everything players need to get the best run times. There’s a blacksmith with 17 obsidian, a house with four beds, a nearby dolphin, and a pre-lit ruined portal.

This seed has literally everything you could ever need to set a blisteringly fast Minecraft run. Simply use the code above and get practicing. 

Jungle Biome surrounded by Mesas

Jungle and desert biome
Mojang Studios / exitparadise
A jungle oasis awaits you in this stunningly beautiful world.

Seed: 867832618049646
Source: exitparadise

Mesa biomes offer some of the most beautifully striking sights in Minecraft. The craggy canyons feature everything from reddish blocks, prickly cacti, and rocky outcrops make for some rather picturesque views. This is especially true when the mesa biome in question encompasses a small jungle. 

If the sun is proving to just that little bit hot or you grow tired of the sandy surrounding, simply take a walk down to the cooling shade offered by the nearby jungle oasis. 

Woodland Mansions

Minecraft woodland mansions
Mojang Studios / MGJared
Why settle for one mansion when you can have two?

Seed: -8993723640229201049
Source: MGJared

If the Mushroom island mansion wasn’t to your liking, then we’re certain at least one of these luxurious houses will be. Both mansions are nestled deep within two forest biomes and sit directly opposite of one another. It’s the perfect place to set up a new home with your friends for some jolly cooperation or simply use both mansions yourself. 

Village temple

Minecraft hidden village temple
Mojang Studios / MrCappzz
Enjoy stunning views from this hidden village church.

Seed: -3466336858268104955
Source: MrCappzz

Minecraft is home to some incredibly tranquil areas and this world seed certainly proves that. Most Minecraft villages are invariably found in rather dull areas of the map, but this one can be found nestled below a gigantic mountain. If that wasn’t striking enough, the village church overlooks the village from atop a snowcapped peak. 

While MrCappzz didn’t give any other details regarding the seed’s resources and locations, this cozy village is worth a visit alone. 

Mountain plains

Minecraft mountain biome
Mojang Studios / SpaceBoiArt
The hill are alive with the sound of Creepers.

Seed: 7229962402130211473
Source: SpaceBoiArt

Mountains not only provide you with a fantastic vantage point for you to survey your kingdom, they also make for some awesome house locations. While mountains aren’t exactly uncommon in Minecraft, it is rare for them to completely surround a plain valley. The mountainous terrain even has its own freshwater river that flows through and around the craggy cliffs. 

A land of fire and ice

Minecraft hidden desert village
Mojang Studios / Killstepz
This hidden village is a thing of beauty.

Seed: 45721884739527
Source: Killstepz

This Minecraft seed is like a Russian doll as it’s hiding a secret area. In order to uncover the hidden village, you must first traverse the snowy tundra and make your way over a wooded mountain before you uncover a desert island. On this sandy wasteland, you’ll find a small village basking in the sun. 

It’s a unique sight to behold and one that demonstrates just how amazing Minecraft’s procedurally generated worlds can be. 

Water world

Minecraft Water World seed
Mojang Studios / HydroPunkBot
Fancy taking a dip in this watery world?

Seed: 3010064798083778592
Source: HydroPunkBot

This seed won’t catch your eye for its scenic sights nor will it make a particularly quaint home, but it will put your survival skills to the test. Players start off by spawning inside an underwater shipwreck and you’ll need to escape in order to survive. It’s up to you to salvage the shipwreck, fish for consumables, and search your watery surroundings for any useful resources.

HydroPunkBot’s biome is not for the faint of heart, but if you’re up for a challenge, then this world seed will do just that. 

There you have it, 10 of the best Minecraft seeds you can use in 1.16.4. We’ll be updating this list with new Minecraft seeds, so make sure you come back here for all the latest updates.