Gotham Knights: Release date, trailers, gameplay

Published: 11/Feb/2021 16:23 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 16:24

by Lauren Bergin
Gotham-Knights-Nightwing-DC-Character
WB Games Montréal

batman Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is a DC comic book fan’s paradise. The Warner Brothers title drops later this year, so here’s everything we know about the highly anticipated RPG.

Table of contents

It’s safe to say that 2021 could do with some heroes, but Gotham Knights isn’t quite the DC saga that fans might be anticipating. With Gotham City having been overrun with corruption, you’ll need to become the iconic city’s newest hero.

Excited to try your hand at being the new Batman? Here’s everything you need to know about the new release all in one place.

Gotham-Knights-Batgirl-Robin-Nightwing-Red-Hood-Batman-DC-Comics
WB Games Montréal
You’ll be playing as one of these four iconic faces in your quest to cleanse Gotham.

Gotham Knights release date

While there’s no date set for Warner Brothers’ alternative take on a Batman saga, it was announced at the 2020 DC Fandome that 2021 will be the release year for the title. Further details haven’t been announced yet.

Considering the delays that have been affecting a whole host of games, we can likely expect it to drop towards the latter half of the year, but it gives fans something to look forward to.

Gotham Knights trailers

The first glimpse that we’ve got of the Batman inspired game comes in the form of the World Premier Trailer, which was dropped at the aforementioned 2020 DC Fandome.

World Premier Trailer

The trailer opens in the style of a news broadcast, which informs us of a large explosion that has rocked Gotham City. Further details reveal that Bruce Wayne, the billionaire philanthropist best known as Batman, has been killed in the incident.

We see each of our four new heroes receive a digital message entitled ‘Code Black’ from the recently deceased hero, calling them to follow in his footsteps and keep Gotham safe.

The Knighthood trailer, released a month later, also encourages fans share any creative ventures leading up to the event using the #Knighthood.

Knighthood Trailer

What is it about?

Gotham Knights is set in a neo-dystopian future where Batman is dead and Gotham city is awash in crime. Hand picked by Batman to be his successors, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin take to the streets in an attempt to keep the city they hold dear safe.

While they’ll meet some familiar faces along the way, including Mr. Freeze, something lurks beneath the city in chained up coffins just waiting to be unleashed. What this is? It looks to be the Court of Owls, and they’re not happy.

Gotham Knights gameplay

Warner Brothers have produced an extensive walkthrough showcasing the gameplay we can expect from Gotham Knights.

Gameplay walkthrough

While this snipped only showcases Batgirl, we get a clear look at what she can do, how the fights play out, as well as information on the vehicles that you’ll be using too. Importantly, you’ll be able to play as all of the Knights, who in turn have their own unique characteristics.

  • Red Hood: Combat & weapons specialist.
  • Robin: Stealth specialist.
  • Batgirl: Hacking specialist.
  • Nightwing: Acrobatics specialist.

You’ll have to be able to adapt to play all of these styles in order to progress through Gotham City. With each character having a specific storyline, it’s assumed that you’ll have to undertake them all in order to fully complete the game.

Gotham Knights platforms

Batgirl standing by a clocktower in Gotham Knights
WB Games Montréal
Batgirl’s encounter with Mr. Freeze is the epic battle we’ve all been waiting for.

Gotham Knights will be released on Microsoft Windows PCs, Xbox One & Series X|S and Playstation 4 & 5.

Details regarding cross platform and cross generational play have not yet been confirmed, but we’ll keep you updated with any relevant news.

So that’s it for Gotham Knights! Ensure that you keep checking back with Dexerto so that you don’t miss out on any of new game information.

Apex Legends

How to use the L-STAR in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 11/Feb/2021 15:30 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 15:35

by James Busby
L-STAR Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

The L-STAR is one of the most unique weapons in Apex Legends, but how can you master this high-damage energy weapon to secure yourself a dominant win? 

Apex Legends’ L-STAR performs very differently to the majority of weapons in the game. This is partly down to its unique mechanic, which allows players to continuously fire until the gun overheats. 

While it certainly doesn’t lack in the damage department, it can be tricky to master due to its slow projectile speed and recoil pattern. As a result, many players often ditch the L-STAR in favor of reliable weapons like the Spitfire and 30-30 Repeater. However, if you’re willing to put in the time to mastering the L-STAR, you’ll be able to capitalize on its incredible kill potential. 

Apex Legends L-STAR damage stats

L-STAR LMG
Respawn Entertainment
The L-STAR shreds in close-quarter firefights.

Before you go blasting anything that moves, you’ll want to get to grips with the L-STAR’s damage profile first. After all, this gun is capable of some dizzying damage numbers. This is especially true when you land those all-important head and bodyshots. 

While the L-STAR will overheat after 22 continuous shots (26 with Modded Loader), it still deals decent damage across both close to medium engagement ranges, particularly when you fire it in short bursts. The full damage breakdown for the L-STAR can be found below.

 Damage
Head36×2
Body18
Legs14
Body DPS180

L-STAR optic attachments

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the L-STAR:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG

Fire in short bursts

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment

Unlike the majority of guns in Apex Legends, the L-STAR allows you to keep firing at your target as long as you keep under the overheat threshold. This means you can maintain pressure if you simply fire in short bursts and have the necessary ammo. 

This can be rather difficult to do, especially when you get caught in the heat of the moment. Many L-STAR users simply hold down the trigger when fighting, but you’ll want to break this habit if you wish to avoid being stuck in a lengthy cooldown animation.

Lead your shots

L-STAR
Respawn Entertainment
Get used to leading your shots when engaging any distant enemies.

Due to the overall bulk and size of the L-STAR’s rounds, the projectiles are incredibly slow when fired at range. This can make landing any shots incredibly difficult outside of close-quarter firefights. As a result, you’ll either want to switch to a different weapon entirely or lead your shots. 

When using the L-STAR at mid-range distances, try to predict where your target will be and shoot just ahead of them. This can be pretty tricky on more mobile Legends like Wraith and Octane, but a few well-placed shots will quickly stop them dead in their tracks. 

Pair the L-STAR with a ranged weapon

Apex Legends Pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment
It’s often best to save your ammo for close-quarters firefights.

To compensate for the L-STAR’s high recoil and slow projectile speed, it’s often best to simply pair it with a long-range weapon. This will instantly alleviate any frustrations that come from trying to hit any targets at mid to long-range distances. 

The L-STAR has one of the slowest ranged projectile speeds in the game, so you’ll often find yourself outclassed in situations where you need a little extra precision. Having a gun that you can quickly switch to during mid to long-range firefights will certainly cover up the L-STAR’s main weakness. 

Master the L-STAR’s recoil pattern

L-STAR firing range
Respawn Entertainment
The L-STAR’s recoil is still a little tricky, but it is fairly manageable.

One of the main reasons a lot of players dislike the L-STAR is due to its unwieldy recoil. However, Respawn alleviated this issue by giving it a new recoil pattern that has lowered the sporadic nature of its kick. 

To avoid any frustrating deaths and to increase your overall accuracy, you’ll want to head into the practice range and unload your entire clip into the nearest target. The LMG will start to move to the left of the screen, then climb vertically.

As soon as the L-STAR begins to kick upwards, simply pull down on your mouse/analog stick to keep your shots on target. However, the recoil is very manageable and requires next to no recoil control when fired from the hip in close-quarter fights.

So there you have it, five tips to help you master the L-STAR LMG. If you found this guide helpful, then be sure to follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news. 