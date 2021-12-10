Wonder Woman Game: Release date, trailer, & platforms

The 2021 Game Awards had a host of surprise announcements, but none caught audiences off-guard more than Monolith Productions’ upcoming Wonder Woman game.

After two blockbuster movies, Wonder Woman is finally getting her own video game and it’s Monolith Productions who have been put in charge of bringing the project to life.

Announced at the 2021 Game Awards on December 10, the reveal came completely out of nowhere and took audiences by surprise. While the game is still in its early stages, a teaser and comments from the devs have given us a good indication of what we can expect.

So, without further ado, let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming Wonder Woman game, including its release date, platforms, trailers, and more.

Contents

Wonder Woman Game release date

Unfortunately, as the project is in its early stages, Monolith hasn’t revealed when the Wonder Woman game is scheduled to be released.

However, as this is a triple-A title that’s only just been announced, it’s safe to assume the game won’t be arriving until 2023 at the earliest, potentially even 2024.

Wonder Woman Game trailers

Alongside its reveal at the 2021 Game Awards on December 10, Monolith unveiled a short teaser to get fans excited for the game.

While the trailer doesn’t reveal anything about the story or gameplay, it does give us our first look at Wonder Woman and her incredible suit of armor.

Wonder Woman gameplay & story

Although the teaser may have given fans very little information when it comes to gameplay, mechanics, and story, the devs did shed some light on some of the features we can expect to see in the title. For starters, they made it very clear that storytelling will be at the forefront of their design.

“At Monolith Productions, we believe in the power of player-driven storytelling to unite people… we are honored to take players on a unique personal journey, driven by the values embodied in Wonder Woman,” said David Hewitt, the Studio Head at Monolith Productions.

Hewitt didn’t stop there, elaborating that Wonder Woman would adopt the Nemesis system pioneered by Monolith’s Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War titles. Not only that, he confirmed that the upcoming superhero title will be an open-world experience, so players can look forward to exploring a brand new world at release.

“The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and we’re excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play.”

Wonder Woman Game platforms

Monolith is yet to confirm whether Wonder Woman will be exclusive to one of the next-gen consoles. However, for now, we can assume the title will be released on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

As the game is still in early development will likely launch in 2023 or 2024, it’s possible that Monolith won’t release the game on last-gen, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the upcoming open-world Wonder Woman game. Rest assured, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as any new information is revealed or leaked.