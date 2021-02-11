Dragon Age 4: Release date, trailers, gameplay & Solas

Dragon Age, Bioware’s incredibly popular and gripping saga is set to continue with the upcoming release of Dragon Age 4 – but what do we know about it so far? From release dates, to trailers and gameplay, we’ve got you covered on all there is to get excited about.

Fans all over the world are eager to once against step into the vast world of Thedas and explore what Bioware has in store for players upon release.

Following the Trespasser DLC for Inquisition released way back in September of 2015, fans are waiting to know what the storyline will focus on, and how much the iconic betrayer that is Solas, will be featured.

Currently, we have no release date on specifics as to when DA4 will be available. With titles such as Anthem – which has gone down in the history books as one of the biggest failed AAA launches – and Mass Effect: Andromeda taking priority, it’s very likely that we will see a release for the fourth entry any time after Spring 2022.

This was further solidified when Blake Jorgensen, EA’s CFO state in an earnings call that, “you should assume that Dragon Age—it’s out there, we’ve talked about it publicly that it’s in the works—it probably comes after fiscal 22.”

Dragon Age 4 trailers

While we’ve had no solid gameplay reveals, Bioware has treated fans to two teaser trailers that aim to showcase the setting and theme of the next title.

The first, released way back in 2018, was primarily to build hype – and that it did. Featuring a fantastic score and gorgeous imagery, the trailer started a fire in the hearts of fans everywhere.

Dragon Age 2018 Game Awards trailer

With a chilling quote from former companion Solas who states, “so, you’ve found me at last,” we’re given a small hint into what route the story will be taking – likely carrying on to some degree from Inquisition.

The video’s description states, “I suspect you have questions” with the #TheDreadWolfRises hashtag, further solidifying Solas’ role within the game.

Dragon Age behind the scenes trailer

In August 2020, Bioware shared a behind-the-scenes look at the developers working on the next Dragon Age title. Featuring concept art, and even some small glimpses at in-game locales, from twisted oak trees in a shroud of darkness and icy, frozen plains, this was a treat that hyped up fans for the next trailer to come.

Dragon Age 2020 Game Awards trailer

Two years after the announcement teaser back in 2018, the Game Awards trailer of 2020 provided fan-service to die-hard Dragon Age fans everywhere.

Featuring the narration of fan-favorite dwarven companion, Varric, he tells us that he will stand beside us in our journey, and that this is “your story.” We also got glimpses of the game’s setting itself, with the iconic location all-but-confirmed.

What is Dragon Age 4 about?

From the latest 2020 trailer we were treated to, Varric’s narration confirms that the game will focus on a new protagonist to the series – with the prior Inquisitor stepping away.

He states that “it’s time for a new hero. No magic hand, no ancient prophecy.” It seems as if the titular character will be someone of little power within the world of Thedas, someone who they will “never see coming.”

Gameplay

As with prior games, players will undoubtedly be taking on all manner of Darkspawn and creatures within the game, from dragons through to demons.

The official Dragon Age landing page confirms that the expected focus on building relationships and enemies: Friendship, drama, and romance abound as you bring striking individuals together into an extraordinary team. Become the hero and light the beacon of hope in their darkest moments.”

For now, this is all we have on the highly-anticipated Dragon Age 4. Stay tuned right here at Dexerto for all the new updates regarding this title.