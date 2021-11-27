Marvel MMO in the works to rival FFXIV Online & WoW

Marvel is diving into the MMORPG market, as new rumors suggest the developers of DC Universe Online will bring the project to life.

Between Spider-Man, The Avengers, and the Guardians of The Galaxy, Marvel isn’t short on gaming content. However, Marvel could be expanding their horizons with an MMORPG, rivaling genre titans like World of Warcraft and FFXIV Online.

The most surprising part – the developers of DC Universe Online are potentially making it a reality.

Marvel MMO could be brilliant

Discovered by Games Journalist @mmmmmmmmiller, this secretive project was found within company documents. EG7, who has worked with DC Universe Online co-publisher Daybreak Games, is also said to be involved with the project. Lead Director of DC Universe Online, Jack Emmert, is allegedly spearheading the Marvel-based effort.

Advertisement

Read More: CoD Vanguard fans demand serious weapon buffs to counter Riot Shields

There have been numerous entries into the MMORPG genre, that focus on the thrills of superheroes. Champions Online, City of Heroes, and Valiance Online all gave their unique take on the genre, but DC Universe Online truly allowed players to realize their imagination. The Marvel equivalent is described as a “Longer-term” project by internal documents.

These 3 pieces of concept art were shared online in 2019 and give a small glimpse into Daybreak’s earlier, ill-fated attempt at a AAA Marvel MMO. The project’s cancellation came alongside sweeping layoffs that plagued the studio before its restructuring early last year. https://t.co/lEXBanPVVE pic.twitter.com/1HJBOBOmVN — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) November 27, 2021

Daybreak Games have attempted to realize a Marvel MMO before in 2019, with conceptual art showcasing Iron Man, Captain America, and Red Skull respectively.

It is possible with the release of upcoming MCU films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness, that an official announcement could be on the way.

Advertisement

Until then, be sure to check back in as we learn more about this exciting project.