 Marvel MMO in the works to rival FFXIV Online & WoW - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Marvel MMO in the works to rival FFXIV Online & WoW

Published: 27/Nov/2021 14:03

by Sam Comrie
A screenshot of Marvel's Avengers.
Dimension Ink Games / DC Comics

Share

Marvel

Marvel is diving into the MMORPG market, as new rumors suggest the developers of DC Universe Online will bring the project to life.

Between Spider-Man, The Avengers, and the Guardians of The Galaxy, Marvel isn’t short on gaming content. However, Marvel could be expanding their horizons with an MMORPG, rivaling genre titans like World of Warcraft and FFXIV Online.

The most surprising part – the developers of DC Universe Online are potentially making it a reality.

A screenshot of Flashpoint Batman from DC Universe Online.
Dimension Ink Games / DC Comics
DC Universe Online brought characters such as Flashpoint Batman into the fold.

Marvel MMO could be brilliant

Discovered by Games Journalist @mmmmmmmmiller, this secretive project was found within company documents. EG7, who has worked with DC Universe Online co-publisher Daybreak Games, is also said to be involved with the project. Lead Director of DC Universe Online, Jack Emmert, is allegedly spearheading the Marvel-based effort.

Advertisement

There have been numerous entries into the MMORPG genre, that focus on the thrills of superheroes. Champions Online, City of Heroes, and Valiance Online all gave their unique take on the genre, but DC Universe Online truly allowed players to realize their imagination. The Marvel equivalent is described as a “Longer-term” project by internal documents.

Daybreak Games have attempted to realize a Marvel MMO before in 2019, with conceptual art showcasing Iron Man, Captain America, and Red Skull respectively.

It is possible with the release of upcoming MCU films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness, that an official announcement could be on the way.

Advertisement

Until then, be sure to check back in as we learn more about this exciting project.

Advertisement
Advertisement