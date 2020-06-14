Horizon Forbidden West: Release date, trailer, features, PS5 details - Dexerto

Revealed during Sony’s June PlayStation 5 event, Horizon Forbidden West is coming to the next-gen console. Here is everything we know about the wildly anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit Zero Dawn and its upcoming release date.

For over a decade, Guerrilla Games was known for its first-person shooter franchise Killzone. However, in 2017, the Dutch studio shocked everyone with the release of Horizon Zero Dawn. The PS4 game had an incredible, immersive story, and set the bar for visual graphics.

The open-world property looks to do that again with its sequel Forbidden West, which was revealed during Sony’s PS5 event on June 11 2020. Here is everything you need to know about Aloy’s continued journey, which will make its debut on PlayStation’s next console.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn will debut on the PS5.

At the time of writing, no release date has been announced for the sequel title. Unlike most of the games shown off at the PlayStation 5 event, Horizon Forbidden West didn’t even have a year set at the end of its reveal.

Given that Zero Dawn released in early 2017, a Q3 2021 release date seems like the earliest it could possibly drop. The property has become one of Sony’s flagship titles, so it will no doubt be a big selling point for the PS5.

Promotional stories across Instagram states a ‘late 2021’ release window, so this further adds fuel to the fire that we may continue Aloy’s story soon. A “Game Range” trailer also indicated this, but the video is now private and unable to be viewed.

Horizon Forbidden West announced

Back at the PlayStation 5 unveiling during their ‘Future of Gaming’ event, the Japanese company gave consumers their very first look at the hardware device, while also introducing a wealth of upcoming games coming to the platform.

One of the biggest surprises of the digital conference was the reveal of Horizon Zero Dawn’s sequel, Forbidden West. The announcement came with a gorgeous three-minute trailer that depicts protagonist Aloy exploring various locations from tropical beaches, to vast desert landscapes.

Horizon Forbidden West Announcement Trailer

Exploring gorgeous underwater locations and sprawling forests, Aloy discusses the ‘Old Ones’ and how with their demise, new life and new dangers arose. Setting the tone for the sequel, she tasks herself with finding a way to stop these ‘new dangers’ from spreading further and destroying everyone.

What is Forbidden West about?

So far, little is known about the upcoming title’s story. However, some hints were dropped by the description written for the trailer. According to the official summary, the game will pick up immediately after the events of Zero Dawn.

Aloy will journey across America to discover what happened in the past.

“Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats,” it reads.

Gameplay

Underwater exploration looks to be a feature in the Guerrilla Games title.

Forbidden West is a third-person action roleplaying game that will feature a much larger map than its predecessor. Aloy will journey across Northern America in a bid to save the world from destruction.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into what we can expect from the upcoming release. It appears that Aloy will be able to extensively travel underwater, which should add another depth to exploration.

While the first game had varied locations, Forbidden West looks to one-up its predecessor by offering an ambitious variety of locations from a water oasis, to lush jungles.

We also get a glimpse at the new dinosaur robot creatures that will inhabit the world. One of the main highlights from the first game was its massive cyborg wildlife, which looks just as epic here.

Is Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation exclusive?

As with Horizon Zero Dawn, it looks set that the sequel will be exclusive to the PS4 and PS5. In 2020 the title was finally released to PC players with enhancements, so as with Zero Dawn, the game may eventually come to PC down the line.

That’s all we know so far about Guerilla Games’ upcoming Horizon Forbidden West. Stay tuned right here, as we’ll continually update you with any new information as it drops.

