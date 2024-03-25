Warhammer The Enemy Within Bundle lets players rediscover a legendary RPG adventure

Get The Enemy Within as part of this Warhammer Fantasy Humble Bundle, and see for yourself why it’s such a legendary RPG campaign.

The richly textured world of Warhammer is yours to explore with this brand-new humble bundle, pulling together sourcebooks and RPG items, perfect for any fan of Games Workshop or dark fantasy as a whole. With an ongoing Humble Bundle, you can grab a whole heaping of Warhammer Fantasy Role Play products, with the real star of the show being the all-time classic The Enemy Within campaign.

What’s in the Warhammer Fantasy The Enemy Within Bundle?

The Bundle contains 19 items in total, and you can find the full contents below:

Middenheim: City of the White Wolf

Altdorf – Crown of the Empire

Enemy Within Campaign – Volume 5 The Empire in Ruins Companion

Enemy Within Campaign – Volume 5 The Empire in Ruins

Enemy Within Campaign – Volume 4 The Horned Rat Companion

Enemy Within Campaign – Volume 4 The Horned Rat

Enemy Within Campaign – Volume 3 Power Behind the Throne Companion

Enemy Within Campaign – Volume 3 Power Behind the Throne

Enemy Within Campaign – Volume 2 Death on the Reik Companion

Enemy Within Campaign – Volume 2 Death on the Reik

Enemy Within Campaign – Volume 1 Enemy in Shadows Companion

If Looks Could Kill

Night of Blood

Buildings of the Reikland

Rulebook

Starter Set

The Guilty Party

Enemy Within Campaign – Volume 1 Enemy in Shadows

20% C7 Store discount code (coupon)

This Humble Bindle contains all you need to run Warhammer’s The Enemy Within adventure, including sourcebooks, companion guides, and basic rules.

Warhammer is an enduring franchise with players worldwide, but the franchise is better known for its wargaming outputs than its roleplaying potential. Still, fans have gravitated to this universe – and its sci-fi counterpart Warhammer 40K – for decades thanks to the sheer strength and specificity of its world.

Warhammer would likely never have reached its same heights of popularity without its all-time great worldbuilding. Entrenched fans and curious newbies alike owe it to themselves to give Warhammer roleplaying a try and really dig into all the horror and hilarity that this universe can provide.

The Enemy Within in particular is one of the most well-received RPG campaigns of all time, earning rave reviews on release and inspiring fans in droves. Now, modern players can get a glimpse back into the hobby’s history and try out this acclaimed adventure for themselves.

This bundle is set to finish on April 4th, so if you’ve any interest, be sure to pick it up before time runs out.

