Forspoken PS5 gameplay trailer revealed: magic, movement, more

The first gameplay of Luminous Productions’ Forspoken arrived at the September 9 Playstation Showcase and it looks even better than fans expected.

Forspoken was first announced back in 2020 as PROJECT ATHIA, and while we got a tease of the game at SQUARE ENIX Presents earlier this year, fans have largely been left clambering for details on the title.

Designed as an Isekai-style portal fantasy game, players will control Frey Holland as she is plucked off of Earth, and is forced to traverse the strange land of Athia in order to return home.

While this is only a first look, the game already seems very promising.

Advertisement

We’ll let you in on a secret… the new #Forspoken trailer is here. 🤫 What awaits Frey in the beautiful and cruel land of Athia? Monstrous creatures, powerful Tantas, and a journey that will change her forever. Forspoken arrives Spring 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PC. pic.twitter.com/29doi2W10J — Forspoken (@Forspoken) September 9, 2021

Forspoken Gameplay Reveal

The game looks to blend the advanced movement of games like Insomniac’s Spider-Man series, with the visceral fighting style commonly associated with the Dark Souls franchise, and it does so to great effect. It’s obvious to see how much the PS5 technology enhanced the studio’s ability to make each new movement mechanic feel more intense and gratifying.

From the trailer, it seems as if Frey is given this newfound power by a magical British-sounding cuff. It’s not exactly clear why she was chosen to wield this power, or what her purpose in this world is, but we do hear her agree to help the people of Athia with her strange special abilities.

Advertisement

What is Forspoken about?

Forspoken’s story was written by Gary Whitta, screenwriter of The Book of Eli and co-writer of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He has also worked in the gaming industry as a journalist at PCGamer and as a writer on Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead series. His track record has proven to be a good one, and Forspoken looks to continue that trend.

While we don’t know a whole lot about the plot of the game just yet, we do know that Frey’s journey is putting her on a direct crash course with Tanta Syla, who appears to be a powerful magic-user in their own right. One character explains that killing the most powerful Tanta would “be doing our land a great service.”

Advertisement

Forspoken Release Date

Forspoken is set to be released in the Spring of 2022. This only adds to the madness that has already been established for the start of next year. Titles like Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and more are all set to release in the early part of next year.

Read More: 4 things we now know about Project Athia

While that’s all we know about Forspoken right now, it’s still enough to get us excited for its debut next year. Who doesn’t love the idea of flying through a fantasy world and beating people up with the help of your magical British cuff companion?