Everything we know about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: release date, platforms, characters

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is real as Insomniac Games is currently developing a sequel to their acclaimed PlayStation title. From a potential release date to all the confirmed characters, here’s a full overview of everything we know thus far.

Three years since their first Spidey project launched to critical acclaim, and a 2020 follow-up with Miles Morales cemented their spot atop the superhero genre, Insomniac Games is back for more.

A full-fledged sequel is now in development as the first-party PlayStation studio works on bringing the Marvel icon’s next story to life.

While details are scarce for the time being, there’s still plenty to be excited about. Here’s everything there is to know about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date

No release date is currently locked in for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, we do still have a rough idea of when the game will be released.

Insomniac Games has confirmed 2023 is the target for Spidey’s next web-slinging adventure. Obviously, we’re still years out from this window, and there’s every chance delays could factor in down the line.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on a concrete release date as we draw closer to launch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 platforms

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is confirmed to be a PS5 exclusive. Fans will not be able to play the next big superhero game on previous-gen hardware or on any rival platforms.

While the first Spider-Man title launched on PS4 and was then remastered for the PS5, Miles Morales released across both simultaneously. Moving forward, it’s evident Insomniac is ready to shift into a new gear focusing solely on Sony’s latest hardware.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailers

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was first revealed during Sony’s 2021 PlayStation Showcase event. The initial trailer gave us a look at Peter Parker and Miles Morales in action together, with Venom joining the fight at the very end.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 characters

Obviously, it wouldn’t be a Spider-Man game without the man of the hour, Peter Parker. Players will reprise the role of Spidey in Insomniac’s sequel, stepping into the shoes of the friendly neighborhood hero. Though he won’t be alone.

This time around, Miles Morales will join Parker as the two fight together in the “most epic single-player adventure yet.”

Venom also appeared for a brief moment in the reveal trailer, though there’s no quite telling who’s side he might be on for now.

The popular anti-hero may serve as a villain, a not-so-friendly ally in a greater battle, or perhaps even a mix of both throughout the game.

We’ll just have to wait and see who else joins the cast, though fans already believe one particular name may be a lock. Kraven the Hunter may have been the ominous voice during the reveal trailer, so we may already have our ultimate villain in the spotlight.