Everything we know about ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier: plot, gameplay, more

Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone has revealed his next game: Haunted Chocolatier. Here’s everything we know about it, including the plot, gameplay, trailers, and more.

Following the success of the beloved farming simulator Stardew Valley in 2016, fans have long wondered what the next title under ConcernedApe’s belt will be.

Back in early 2020, the lone game developer teased that he was working on new projects and on October 21, 2021, he finally revealed his next venture: Haunted Chocolatier.

Contents:

What is ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier about?

The developer has kept tight-lipped about the plot of his next game so far. But what we do know is that you will play as a chocolatier managing a confectionery shop inside a haunted castle filled with ghosts.

Advertisement

You make your own chocolate, going out and gathering ingredients for your recipes, which you then sell once it’s made.

Read More: How to fish in Stardew Valley

In a blog post, ConcernedApe revealed that it is very much “another “town game”, where you move to a new town and try your hand at a new way of living,” but is “quite a bit different” compared to Stardew Valley.

Haunted Chocolatier gameplay

Despite looking like Stardew Valley on first glance with a pixel art style, Haunted Chocolatier is very different. Yes, it features a town with townspeople you interact with, but you trade a cozy farmhouse for a dark castle.

Advertisement

The single-player game is an action RPG, meaning battles play a big part in the gameplay. You defeat enemies like slimes and crows and forage for ingredients, before taking it back to your kitchen to craft your chocolate.

Read More: Best Stardew Valley mods to download in 2021

It appears as though you can invite townsfolk to your castle, and have one-on-one interactions with villagers, even being able to choose conversation options.

Haunted Chocolatier announcement trailer

On October 21, 2021, ConcernedApe released the announcement trailer for the game that showcased the gameplay and gave a glimpse at new characters, including Lily, blacksmith Burk, Maddie, and Jett.

ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier release date & platforms

There’s currently no release date set for Haunted Chocolatier. In fact, ConcernedApe revealed that it’s only been in development for around a year, so don’t expect any announcement on when it’s coming out any time soon.

Advertisement

” I haven’t even gotten to the good stuff yet. I’ve been mostly working on the “meat and potatoes” of the game so far,” he said in a blog post. “The only platform I am 100% certain about is PC. However, I have every intention of bringing it to the other major platforms as well.”