Total War Warhammer 3 PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

Need to know if your PC can run Total War: Warhammer 3? Here’s the recommended and minimum specs you’ll need to run the game.

Total War: Warhammer 3 for PC will be the most ambitious Warhammer RTS yet. Therefore, many players will want to know if their gaming rig will be able to handle it. The good news is Total War: Warhammer 3 PC requirements won’t be so high-end that it becomes difficult for most PCs to run it. In fact, the game‘s specs seem pretty reasonable.

If you have a modern PC or a rig decked out for gaming then you should be just fine. Below you can find the minimum specs for running Total War: Warhammer 3 on PC, and the recommended specs to run it at optimal performance.

Total War: Warhammer 3 requirements on PC

Below we’ll reveal the minimum system requirements to run Total War: Warhammer on PC. We’ll also include the recommended settings to run the game in at the most ideal spec.

Minimum specs

Here’s what you’ll need to run Total War: Warhammer 3 on PC:

Hardware Requirement CPU Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX 6300 3.5GHz RAM 8GB OS 64-bit Windows 7 Video Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) / AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB) Free Disk Space 70GB HDD space

Recommended specs

Here’s the recommended system requirements to run Total War: Warhammer 3 on PC:

Hardware Requirement CPU Intel Core i7-4770K 3.5GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5GHz RAM 16GB RAM OS 64-bit Windows 7 Video Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) Free Disk Space 70GB HDD space

So, that’s what you’ll need to run Total War: Warhammer 3 on your PC. For more guides check out some of the articles below:

