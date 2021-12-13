Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2: Release date, platforms, trailers & more

The thematic elements of Hellblade made it a favorite for many games in 2017 as the game explored the decaying psyche of Senua. Ninja Theory have brought the character back for a much-anticipated sequel, and this is all the latest on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

One of the endearing qualities of the original Hellblade was the way in which it depicted mental health. It painted a clear and terrifyingly organic descent into psychosis and made Senua one of the more remarkable protagonists in recent years.

The game ended up being a success and a sequel was quickly greenlit. After being announced at the 2019 Game Awards, the same event showcased its first major trailer two years later. A lot of eyes will be on Senua’s Saga Hellblade II, and here’s a quick guide to the game so far.

When is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2’s release date?

Despite the newest look at Hellblade II at The Game Awards 2021, there is nothing concrete in terms of a release date just yet. The game was originally announced back in 2019, so fans can take solace in the fact it’s probably been in steady development for at least two years already.

As usual, we expect Ninja Theory to announce new information when the time is right. We’d expect a possible 2022 release date, but more information will probably give us a better idea next year.

Which platforms will Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 be on?

We can definitely confirm that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will be exclusive to both Xbox and PC. This includes Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Whereas the first Hellblade did come out on PlayStation, recent changes have influenced Hellblade II. Microsoft now owns Ninja Theory, meaning that it’s highly likely the game will not be appearing on a PlayStation console anytime soon, or any other for that matter.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 trailers

So far, Senua’s Saga has had two distinctly different trailers so far, with one being the 2019 reveal trailer, and one being the 2021 gameplay trailer.

Check out the eerie first look at Hellblade II here:

The follow-up is already drawing big attention due to its insane graphics. The entire 2021 Game Awards trailer was purely in-game footage and wowed gamers worldwide. Take a look here:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is already shaping up to be another grim, horror-action game that will take players on a deep journey. Judging by the first two trailers, it’s clear things are going to get even darker, and we’ll update this hub once more information drops.

For more upcoming releases, be sure to check out our hubs below:

