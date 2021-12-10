Dune: Spice Wars – Release date, gameplay & early access

Among the many announcements at The Game Awards 2021 was Dune: Spice Wars, a brand new game set in the beloved Dune universe. Here’s everything we know about it so far, from the release date to the style of gameplay.

Following the success of the critically acclaimed movie, interest in the Dune universe has never been higher. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starred in the sci-fi epic based on Frank Herbert’s classic series of novels.

If you left the theatre itching for more Dune, then it looks like you’re in luck. As part of the many new announcements at The Game Awards 2021 was Dune: Spice Wars, a new real-time strategy game.

But how does it play? And when can you get your hands on it? We’ve broken it all down for you right here.

Dune: Spice Wars reveal trailer

Dune: Spice Wars platforms

The new game will be coming exclusively to PC at launch. Although be surprised to see a console version announced in the future with optimized controls.

Dune: Spice Wars release date & early access

In the initial announcement, there was no official word on when the game would receive its full release. Don’t worry, though, it was given an early access window of 2022 on Steam. Sadly, a more specific date isn’t currently available.

Developers Shiro Games estimate that Spice Wars will remain in early access for around 9-12 months, pointing to a full release by the end of 2023. On the game’s Steam page, devs left notes explaining to excited players why they chose to go for an early access model.

“Early Access provides us an avenue to collaborate with players and fans with two goals: ensuring accessibility while staying true to the essence of Frank Herbert’s work and making a unique game where the very interesting features of the Dune universe are translated into a compelling gameplay experience.”

“We expect Dune: Spice Wars to change and grow significantly over the course of the Early Access and are fully committed to working closely with our players to push the game to the highest standard.”

Dune: Spice Wars gameplay

In the same vein as previously games set in the Dune universe, Spice Wars is a 4X real-time strategy game. For those uninitiated, 4x refers to the four key aspects of these kinds of games; explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate.

Players will take control of one of Dune’s factions (four at launch) and battle to control the planet Arrakis. In Dune lore, Arrakis is home to the most important resource in the universe – Spice.

Both House Atreides, lead by Duke Leto, and the Harkonnen, lead by the brutal Baron Harkonnen, have been confirmed as playable factions so far. Each has there own sets of strengths and weaknesses, and more are set to be added throughout early access.

The aim of the game is to best your opponents by deploying a number of tactics. You can use political negotiations to get the upper hand, send in spies to keep track of enemy progress, or simply crush them in combat.

As is the case with all RTS titles, there will also be elements of managing resources to build units and make advancements.

During its stint as an early access title, Dune: Spice Wars will receive a number of new features. At the time of writing, the major ones confirmed by devs are a full campaign, a multiplayer mode, and a brand new playable faction after the early launch.

There you have it, that’s everything we know so far about Dune: Spice Wars. We’ll be updating this page will any new tidbits of information, so be sure to check back here for the latest news.

