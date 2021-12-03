When is Grid Legends coming out? Release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay

Looking to scratch that arcade-style racing itch? We’ve got everything you need to know about Grid Legends’ release date, platform availability, gameplay, and more.

The next edition of Codemasters’ tour race franchise is on the way with an enhanced story mode that will drop players directly into the thrills of high-octane racing.

Between big upgrades to career mode, the 100+ car arsenal, and a touch of dramatic flair, Grid Legends is guaranteed to bring a ton of entertainment to the otherwise stacked racing game party.

Contents

Grid Legends release date confirmed

Grid Legends is set for launch on February 25, 2022.

Pre-orders are available on the game’s website and will even net you a few unique rewards, such as the Seneca & Ravenwest Legends double pack.

The Deluxe Edition of the game sweetens the deal with a two-car Volts Legend pack and a free Mechanic’s Pass to speed up your upgrade progress.

What platforms will Grid Legends be on?

The tour racer will launch simultaneously on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Crossplay is enabled across all versions of the game, meaning that drivers will be able to race their friends regardless of what platform or generation that either of them is using.

For console players, pre-ordering the game will secure dual entitlement, meaning you can redeem the game on both generations of consoles with just one purchase.

World reveal trailer

The reveal trailer gives players a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming “Driven to Glory” story mode.

The campaign is set inside a faux reality show, and players will watch as the narrative plays out in front of them in a mix of gameplay and live-action sequences.

This marks the live-action debut of Ravenwest driver Nathan McKane, who has served as a reoccurring opponent across several games in the franchise.

Grid Legends gameplay

Grid is known for a more relaxed style of racing than Codemasters’ F1 series and that’s a trend that they are embracing once again in Legends.

While racing is the true heart of the franchise, these titles have never shied away from the entertainment aspect of the sport.

From aggressive AI that will remember when you trade some paint with them to tire blowouts that send cars violently into the air, the action is bigger and more glorious than ever this time around.

The developers have also highlighted the change to multiplayer this time around, saying that friend requests and waiting in lobbies are a thing of the past.

In Grid Legends, you’ll be able to join up and race with friends “in three quick button presses” to ensure that more time is spent in the action and not in the menus.

