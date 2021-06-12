Avatar game for PS5 & Xbox Series X|S unveiled as Ubisoft’s big E3 surprise - Dexerto

Before capping off their Ubisoft Forward event at E3, the company revealed a teaser for what we can expect in their upcoming game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

New Avatar game based on James Cameron’s franchise

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released in 2022

Only on next-gen consoles, Stadia, and Luna

Ubisoft has another major collaboration in the works with the upcoming title that will bring the immersive world of Pandora to life.

The studio didn’t have much to show other than the efforts of how the game will look like with their engine, but it was an impressive showcase of both the natives of Pandora as well as its other-worldly colonizers.

There were tasters of gameplay scattered throughout with glimpses of a first-person perspective too. While gameplay has yet to be revealed, Ubisoft is known for its expansive open worlds, and their new project is expected to follow that tradition.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora images

Cameron’s world of Avatar is filled to the brim with vibrant fauna and exotic environments where the Na’vi people inhabit.

The near-three minute video opens in a dense forest, with the next shots showing the various kinds of wildlife players will explore in Pandora.

From open terrains to winding jungles, there’s going to be plenty of combat scenarios to repel the threat from the RDA.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is expected to launch in 2022 on PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X | S, PC, Stadia and Luna.