BioShock 4: Release date, trailers, platforms, open world, leaks - Dexerto

Eight years have passed since the release of BioShock: Infinite, meaning BioShock 4 gets closer every day. From the setting of the next entry to leaked details of an open-world twist, here’s everything we know about the future of the franchise.

Contents:

From the gloomy depths of Rapture to the astonishing heights of Columbia, BioShock has taken players far and wide throughout its three mainline titles. What started in 2007 as a standalone release came to an end in 2014 with the final episode of Burial at Sea. Ever since, the franchise has remained dormant.

After years of development woes and reported internal reboots, the next BioShock was officially made real in 2019. While details remain scarce, here’s a rundown on everything we know about the next entry.

Advertisement

BioShock 4 release date

Today, 2K announced the founding of Cloud Chamber, its newest development studio. This team of storytellers has begun work on the next iteration of the acclaimed @BioShock franchise, which will be in development for the next several years. Learn more: https://t.co/L5hMVADxvY pic.twitter.com/SPvVVZoFCQ — 2K United Kingdom (@2K_UK) December 9, 2019

While fans have remained patient over the years, we could still be a ways off from the next BioShock. Despite confirming its existence in a 2019 announcement, the upcoming title had only just begun development at that stage.

No exact timeline was provided along with this reveal. Instead, 2K Games outlined that the project “will be in development for the next several years.”

Given it’s a brand new studio taking the reins, it could also take longer than a typical AAA timeframe. This means we’re more than likely looking at anywhere from 2023 onwards as a safe bet. Considering previous delays in the franchise to boot, don’t expect to have your hands on BioShock 4 for quite some time.

Advertisement

BioShock 4 platforms

Since the next BioShock is still a few years out, that all but confirms what platforms we’ll be seeing it on. There’s a very slim chance the previous generation of console hardware will support the title.

Read More: 9 most exciting PS5 games coming in 2021

As a result, it’s safe to assume BioShock 4 will launch across the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

BioShock 4 open-world leaks

As Cloud Chamber looks to bolster its development team, the studio has been hiring for all manner of roles. While little is known about the game itself, a number of these job listings have revealed some major details.

A Senior Writer is in hot demand as the team is looking to “weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting.”

Advertisement

Not only that, but an AI Programmer role requires the development of a new “urban crowd system.” Additionally, mission content has been listed as “primary and secondary,” further hinting at the notion of a broader game.

There’s a chance it could be a more linear open world, similar to the likes seen in the latest Tomb Raider reboots. However, there’s also a chance this means the next BioShock will be a traditional open-world game in the style of Grand Theft Auto or Far Cry.

When and where is BioShock 4 set?

The BioShock series stood out in large part due to its idyllic man-made locations. Where might the next daring leader carve out their utopia? We’ll just have to wait and see what 2K has in mind.

Advertisement

One thing is certain, however. BioShock 4 will indeed explore a brand new location. There won’t be any retreading of previous landmarks across Rapture or Columbia, according to a variety of job listings.

“We want you to help us breathe life into a new and fantastical world,” one such listing read. While it doesn’t help us pinpoint the next title, we know for definite that earlier locations are off-limits.

We’ve been sky-high and deep underwater, so what does leave for the next entry? If BioShock 4 is to follow its roots, a brand new community could take over and establish its borders just about anywhere on Earth. After all, wherever there’s a lighthouse, there’s always going to be a city.

Advertisement

Perhaps it’s even time for the series to take us into a futuristic city out in space. We’re sure to have an exact date and location locked in well before release, so we’ll keep you updated.