Is Total War: Warhammer 3 on Game Pass? Well, find out everything we know about the grand strategy game’s release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently planned for release on PC and is the latest game in the popular strategy trilogy. However, those who want to try out Warhammer 3 will be wondering whether the popular fantasy title will be making its way Game Pass.

Game Pass enables PC players to download and play games from a huge catalog of titles from across a variety of genres. Fortunately, those who enjoy the strategic and often hectic battles of the Warhammer series will soon be in for a treat.

Advertisement

Contents

Is Total War: Warhammer 3 coming to Game Pass?

Total War: Warhammer 3 will release on Game Pass for PC on February 17, 2022. This will mark the first time that a Total War game has been added to Microsoft’s subscription service, which will give players a chance to dig into the series’ grandiose battles.

Unlike other titles in the Total War series, Warhammer 3 will feature even bigger and flashier combat. The game has a total of six factions, nine unique legendary lords, and offers huge amounts of replayability.

Whether you’re new to the Total War series or a returning fan, then Warhammer 3’s release on Game Pass for PC is a bonus for any strategy aficionado.

Advertisement

How to access Total War: Warhammer 3 on Xbox Game Pass

In order to play Total War: Warhammer 3 on Game Pass, you’ll first need to purchase a subscription from the official Microsoft website. Your first three months will only set you back $1/£1, while subscriptions after this period will cost $9.99/£7.99/month.

Once your Xbox Game Pass subscription is activated, simply use the app or Microsoft store to begin downloading Total War: Warhammer 3 when it releases on February 17, 2022. As long as your subscription is active, you’ll be able to play and download as many games as you like.

So, there you have it, everything you need about Total War: Warhammer 3 on PC Game Pass.