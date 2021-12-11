Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2: Release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 will finally take players back to the grim darkness of the far future. Here’s everything we know about this long-awaited sequel, including a release date, gameplay trailers, and the story.

Back in 2011, the first game in the series Warhammer 40K Space Marine threw players into a third person hack-and-slash game pitting us against endless waves of xenos. Now, a sequel is finally coming with Space Marine 2.

It has a lot to live up to, but fans of Warhammer 40K and the first game alike can’t wait for it to come out. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the release date, story, and more.

Space Marine 2 release date

Even though Space Marine 2 was officially announced at the Game Awards 2021, one thing we didn’t get was any kind of release date, or even a release year.

Still, we did get a few shots of gameplay, so the game could very will be in some point of its development. That being said though, it might not tell us anything about a release date but sometime in 2022 is a safe bet or even early 2023 if development gets pushed back.

One thing we do know is that Space Marine 2 will be releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Not only that, but it will be included with the Xbox Game Pass as well.

Space Marine 2 trailers

The only trailer so far for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 is the one embedded above, which premiered at the Game Awards 2021. In it we see a band of Imperial Guardsmen being cut down by some nasty-looking Tyranids before a trio of the Emperor’s finest drop in to save the day.

The Ultramarine Captain Titus looks to be reprising his role as the playable character in this new game. Besides being a mainly cinematic trailer, there was a bit of gameplay included at the very end.

Just like the first game it will be from a third-person perspective, and as several generations of hardware have come and gone since the first game, it will also have much-improved graphics.

What’s the story of Space Marine 2?

Again, we don’t know the exact story of Space Marine 2 just yet, but if you’ve ever been exposed to any storyline in the Warhammer 40K universe, it’s not hard to guess how it will probably go.

Just from the trailer, we’d say that an imperial planet is under attack by a Tyranid swarm, and the Imperial Guard stationed there are steadily being wiped out. Coming to save the day are the Space Marines, genetically-enhanced super soldiers who are the best troops the Empire can bring to bear.

There could be a few more wrinkles and details than that, but an against-all-odds scenario seems quite likely for Space Marine 2’s main story.

Space Marine 2 Co-Op, Multiplayer

Space Marine 2 could very well have multiplayer since the first game did as well. On the other hand, co-op was not a feature included in the first game, so that might not happen.

The first game’s multiplayer sort of felt like Gears of War, so if you’re a fan of that series, the Warhammer title could definitely be worth checking out.

That’s all we know about Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 for now.

