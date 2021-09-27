Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League release date, trailer, playable characters and more

DC Comics’ most infamous baddies are back with their own game from the developers of the Batman Arkham franchise – Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

While the upcoming Gotham Knights will tell the story of the Batfamily after Batman’s demise, original Batman: Arkham Asylum developer Rocksteady Games will be turning its attention to some of the Caped Crusader’s rogues gallery.

Looking to prove it’s good to be bad, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will focus on four of the most famous members of the titular team as they look to take out the Justice League.

Ahead of being shown at DC’s Fandome 2021, here’s everything we know about the team’s first videogame outing, including when you can play it.

When is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League coming out?

The game is slated for a 2022 release date, but no further release information has been given. The game will mark Rocksteady’s first full game since 2015’s Arkham Knight, and the first release of any kind since Batman: Arkham VR in 2016.

With DC stablemate Gotham Knights delayed from 2021 to 2022, though, there’s always the potential for a further change in the release schedule. Either that, or comic fans will have a bumper year.

What is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League?

The game is described as an open-world action-adventure shooter that can be played by up to four players (solo players can switch between characters at will). Amanda Waller has sent the team to investigate the appearance of longtime comic-book villain Brainiac, only to come up against Superman – who has been brainwashed.

We’re yet to see gameplay, though, so there’s plenty more we’re likely to find out about at Fandome 2021.

Playable characters

There are four playable characters, and they’ll all be familiar to longtime comic fans – or anyone that’s enjoyed the Suicide Squad movies.

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang are included, presumably each with their own gameplay abilities.

Sadly, though, it appears the roster won’t be growing anytime soon. As reported by PCGamesN, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will eschew the live-service aspirations of something like Marvel’s Avengers.

So while we’d have loved an appearance by Killer Croc, you won’t get one in this outing.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Platforms

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

It’ll also arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but won’t come to Nintendo Switch.

Trailer

Check out the game’s reveal trailer below, courtesy of DC Fandome 2020.

Is it connected to Gotham Knights?

Despite launching at a similar time to WB Montreal’s upcoming Batfamily title, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League isn’t linked to the other title at all – and is actually set in a different universe entirely.

It is, however, a continuation of the Batman Arkham universe, so there’s the potential for all sorts of villains and cameos from Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, Arkham Origins, and Arkham Knight.

