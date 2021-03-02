Elden Ring: release date, leaked trailer, platforms, more - Dexerto

Elden Ring, the next game by prestigious Japanese developers From Software, is one of the most anticipated titles in years. From when it’s coming out to all of the trailers thus far, here’s everything you need to know.

The announcement that Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin would be collaborating sent shockwaves through the gaming industry in 2019.

Two of the biggest names in the fantasy genre combining with famed Dark Souls developers has gamers around the world anxiously awaiting any scrap of news.

While things have been relatively quiet since the unveiling, we still have plenty of information to go off. From official trailers to leaked gameplay and plenty more, we’ve compiled everything in one place.

Elden Ring release date

While Elden Ring has been in the public eye for a number of years already, there’s currently no telling how far off it might be. The reveal came in 2019, though the title has reportedly been in development since early 2017.

Given the scope of the project along with the fact many of From Software’s devs were working on Sekiro until mid-2019, Elden Ring’s release window could have a wide range.

It might arrive in 2021, or we could still be a few years off. Historically, most titles from the Japanese studio are in full development for roughly three to four years prior to release.

Still targeting the previous generation of console hardware, however, it’s a safe bet to assume Elden Ring will be available sooner than later.

Elden Ring trailers & leaked gameplay

The first and only official Elden Ring footage was released at E3 in 2019. This announcement trailer was strictly cinematic, outlining the themes, visual style, and loose narrative.

Millions of views later and the developers have yet to provide a follow-up or any form of official gameplay. However, that hasn’t stopped various snippets from leaking onto the internet.

Elden Ring’s gameplay spread around social media on March 1 in 2021. This footage appears to come from an outdated trailer designed for internal use only. It’s recorded in mobile quality and features watermarks across every inch of the screen. Though it provided our best look at the game yet.

66 seconds of #EldenRing We have almost the whole trailer !!

— Elden Ring CountUP (@ERCountUp) March 1, 2021

Through this leaked video, we’re able to see a number of stunning locations, characters, weapons, and of course, enemies. From large-scale bosses to more intimate combat on horseback, there’s plenty to take away.

The traditional Souls-like combat appears to have remained consistent, with Bloodborne style rolling thrown into the mix. Players look to be able to wield everything from your basic one-handed swords to more complex magical weapons.

Elden Ring platforms

Upon its original announcement, Elden Ring was locked in for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Since this unveiling, however, an all-new generation of console hardware has hit the market.

While From Software has remained quiet on potential platforms, it seems all but guaranteed that Elden Ring will launch on both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

What is the story of Elden Ring?

Little is known about the narrative of Elden Ring at this point in time. What we do know for certain, is that the game takes place in an entirely original universe established by George R.R. Martin. The author behind A Song of Ice and Fire, Martin reportedly laid the foundations for this new fantasy title.

Miyazaki then crafted the game’s narrative within this universe, though there’s no telling what it might entail. The Elden Ring itself appears to be an object of extraordinary power. Our journey through the core storyline could have us tracking down the ring, based on dialogue from the leaked trailer.

As with most of From Software’s titles, it’s likely the key details will be kept under wraps so that players can discover everything in their own time.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as any new information on Elden Ring comes to light in the near future.