Star Wars Eclipse: Everything we know so far

Star Wars Eclipse is an upcoming action-adventure game set in the new High Republic era of the galaxy far, far away. From early bits about the story and gameplay to info on the release date, this is everything we know about the game so far.

Quantic Dream’s upcoming Star Wars title will take players back in time to an age before the Prequel Trilogy and the Clone Wars, in a time called The High Republic.

This is something of a Golden Age for both the Jedi Order and the Republic as a whole, but that doesn’t mean every part of the galaxy is safe. In fact, the bits of the galaxy that aren’t under Republic protection are just as war-torn as ever.

Star Wars Eclipse story details

Taking place in a stretch of the galaxy known as the Outer Rim, Eclipse will have players jumping between characters in a sprawling, multi-perspective story mode where every choice a player makes changes the world around them.

In their blog post about the game, Quantic warned players that things can get ugly if they’re not careful with their course of action: “Every decision you make can have dramatic repercussions on your journey. The way of life in the Outer Rim is being threatened and you must define your path.”

Star Wars Eclipse trailer

The reveal trailer mixes in a bit of the familiar alongside more than a few new and unique pieces.

From Master Yoda standing pensively in a Jedi temple to the strange aliens who are performing some kind of ritual, the game has plenty in store for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

There is also a strong sense of conflict between the Trade Federation — the shipping conglomerate responsible for the blockade of Naboo in The Phantom Menace — and some mysterious organization that appears to be marching with an army of their own.

It’s not clear how this fight will play out, but it seems central to the bigger narrative and the players’ own journey.

Star Wars Eclipse release date

The official website lists the game as being “in early development” so it will likely be a while before we have a solid release date.

Disney has previously confirmed that 2022 will only be the end of the “first phase” of stories set in The High Republic time period, so a 2023 or later release date is still on the table.

That’s all for Star Wars Eclipse!

