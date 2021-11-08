When is Mass Effect 4 coming out? Release date, trailer, platforms

Mass Effect 4 is coming, but details are thin on the ground. Let’s examine everything we know about BioWare’s sci-fi sequel.

BioWare has confirmed that Mass Effect 4 is in development and the latest poster released on Twitter teases some tantalizing details. Although we still don’t know that much about Mass Effect 4. Will it bring back the much-loved Commander Shepperd? Or will it continue the adventures of the crew exploring our neighboring Andromeda galaxy? It may end up being something completely new.

Below, we’ve compiled everything we know about Mass Effect 4, gathering every tease and snippet of information BioWare has given us. The game may be a long way off, but from all the little pieces of Mass Effect 4 revealed so far, a picture is starting to emerge.

Mass Effect 4 release date and platforms

At this moment, BioWare have not given us a release date, we also don’t know if Mass Effect will release in 2022, 2023, or later.

However, we expect the game will release on current-gen consoles, coming to the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Mass Effect 4 trailer

BioWare have released a cinematic trailer for Mass Effect 4, although it’s more of an elaborate tease/development confirmation.

The trailer shows the camera hovering over multiple galaxies in space before zooming down into one, past a star and vast alien structures, before following a small ship while it descends onto an icy planet.

While this happens, various voices can be heard depicting crucial (yet fictional) moments from human history. These include space travel, first contact with alien life, as well as some kind of disaster. This could be the Reaper crisis from the original Mass Effect trilogy or one of mankind’s early wars with aliens.

Finally, the trailer features a member of the Ansari race climbing a mountain in the snow, before retrieving something burned from the ground. The female Ansari clears off the snow to reveal the item is a piece of N7 armor, before smiling down at her discovery.

The N7 armor of course could be a reference to Commander Shepard, Ryder from Mass Effect Andromeda, or someone entirely new, depending on the game’s setting. Some fans have speculated that the female Ansari could be Liara T’Soni. However, this is unlikely if Mass Effect 4 is a sequel to Andromeda, with that game being set 600 years after Mass Effect 3 and an entire galaxy away.

Mass Effect 4 poster

A poster released by BioWare in November 2021, offered more Mass Effect 4 clues. It accompanied an update from BioWare posted to the company’s blog on N7 day which read:

“We are, of course, hard at work on the next adventure in the Mass Effect universe. Until then, please accept our most humble thanks to you for accompanying us on this journey. We know we couldn’t do it without you — on N7 Day, or any other day.”

The poster soon followed, featuring a ship with its crew walking out onto an alien planet. Eagle-eyed fans have zoomed into the poster and have reported it shows the landing party approaching a crater and what looks like the damaged body of a Geth.

The Geth were our primary cannon fodder in the early Mass Effect games. They are a race of robots that share a hivemind and were used by the Reapers as troops in Mass Effect 1 and 2. However, the Geth turned against their puppet masters in Mass Effect 3, joining the fight against the Reapers. At least, this is if the player makes it so.

The landing party also seems to be comprised of four characters, each resembling one of Mass Effect’s key races. The character on the left is almost certainly a member of the Krogan race. A human and an Ansari are also relatively clear.

We have another #N7Day surprise for you from the team working on the next Mass Effect. 👀 Thank you all for being the best fans in the world! pic.twitter.com/kUwASGJhcx — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2021

Setting and plot

Mass Effect 4’s promotional materials seem to be leaning closer to the original Mass Effect games than the more recent Andromeda. The fourth game in the series wasn’t as popular as the original three and was infamously derided for its character models at launch.

Read More: Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review

BioWare may choose to abandon the Andromeda experiment in Mass Effect 4 and return to the more fertile ground of the Milky Way. This is all speculation of course, as Mass Effect 4 may well continue the adventures of the Ryder twins with BioWare learning from mistakes made during the previous installment.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as and when more Mass Effect news breaks.