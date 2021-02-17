Logo
Gaming

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Release date, trailer, pre-order & locations

Published: 17/Feb/2021 16:40

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Warner Bros

Share

Lego Star Wars

Lego Star Wars is a fan-favorite franchise for gamers all over the world. Those who enjoy the often light-hearted, comedic retelling of Lucasfilm’s most compelling moments in Lego are surely in for a treat. With The Skywalker Saga’s upcoming release, we’ve got all the info you need, including: release date details, locations, pre-orders, and trailers.

Contents

Revitalizing the formula that players have come to expect in a Lego game, players will once again be able to hop into the shoes of their most beloved characters within the Star Wars universe.

The first entry in the title released way back in 2005, with the latest installment, The Force Awakens, dropping back in 2016 – so fans are highly anticipating the release of this title that bundles the whole Skywalker saga together.

Chewbacca in Endor Lego Star Wars Skywalker
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Travel to Endor as everyone’s favorite Wookie in this gorgeous retelling of the saga.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date

While there’s no concrete day of release, the title is due to drop on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch during Q2 of 2021, putting the release window anywhere between early April and the end of June.

The title was originally slated to release in 2020, so barring any further delays, as more details are revealed about the day of release, we’ll be sure to update you with any new information.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailers

We’ve been treated to a slew of trailers that showcase the stunning visuals and comedic timing that are due to appear in the game.

In these glimpses, we see characters like Darth Maul, Vader, and Leia reenvisioned in stunning detail, truly setting its mark against the older games that covered the very same movies.

Skywalker Saga Announcement trailer

With iconic recreations of some of the most beloved scenes in George Lucas’ tales, it tells us that players will experience all nine films in one, giant, new game.

Skywalker Saga Gameplay trailer

Showcasing some fantastic game moments that harken back to cult games like Star Wars Episode I: Racer, fans are able to control Anakin’s pod, channel the force with Luke, and experience “the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before.”

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gameplay

The Skywalker Saga introduces a slew of changes to the usual style of play associated with previous Lego games. Here, players are able to experience any of the nine Skywalker episodes in any order that they see fit.

Aren’t a fan of one of the stories? Skip right by it, as the game puts the choice right in your hands. The movies that have already been made into games by Lego also receive overhauled levels – providing returning players with a fresh experience.

One of the standout features is that players are able to fully explore planets that are chock-full of well-known landmarks from the game such as Starkiller Base’s snowfields, the harsh desert of Geonosis, the murky swamps of Dagobah, and the snowfields of Starkiller Base.

In a blog posted to the official Star Wars site in May, 2020, developers confirmed that there are close to 500 characters in the game, many of which are made available for play.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga editions

Lego The Skywalker Saga Star Wars pre order
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

With two simplified versions available for pre-order – Standard and Deluxe, players know exactly what they’re getting when looking to preorder the game.

While the Standard Edition includes just the base game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition includes the base game, along with the Character Collection bundle. This bundle includes characters from games outside of the Skywalker Saga such as The Mandalorian, and Solo: A Star Wars Story, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and other classic characters.

Retail Deluxe Editions also include an exclusive slipcover for the game box which reveals the face of Darth Vade under his mask. It also comes with a Luke Skywalker Minifigure that holds a huge carton of Blue Milk. Specific locations for preordering the Deluxe Edition also offer an extra goodie – a Han Solo in Carbonite Steelbook.

This awesome item is exclusively available at select retailers, though – so be sure to get your order in! Fans can get this at Best Buy in the US and Canada, or Game in other locations such as the UK.

The price differs slightly depending upon your console, but it is not currently available for pre-order on PC.

So, there you have it. Everything we know about the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Make sure to check back often, as we’ll continually update you with any new information as it drops.

Assassin's Creed

How to get the Drengiligr dagger in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 17/Feb/2021 15:56

by James Busby
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Drengiligr dagger
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Drengiligr dagger is one of the most lethal daggers in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so make sure you add it to your weapon collection. 

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is filled with all kinds of legendary weaponry that Eivor can use in their quest for revenge. From Thor’s iconic Hammer to the legendary Excalibur sword, there is seemingly no end to the weapons this battle-hardened Viking can wield. While the majority of players have undoubtedly finished the game’s main campaign, Ubisoft has been steadily releasing new content. 

The latest 1.1.2 title update has given players everything from the River Raids game mode, new unlockable skills, unique abilities, and the usual bugfixes. Alongside these new features is the addition of a new quest, which rewards players with the incredibly powerful Drengiligr Dagger. 

How to get the Drengiligr dagger

Drengiligr dagger
Ubisoft
This dagger is great at getting you out of a tight spot.

In order to wield the deadly Drengiligr Dagger, you’ll first need to complete the Lost Drengiligr of Ragnar Lothbrok quest. This quest is given to all players by default and the new dagger can be accessed after updating Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. 

Simply follow the tips below to add this weapon to your collection. 

  1. Head over to the pit of snakes.
  2. Jump into the pit and defeat the snakes.
  3. Interact with the cage and watch the reconstruction of Ragnar’s death. 
  4. When the clip ends, simply hit the interact button to pick up the dagger.

The Drengiligr dagger deploys a Smoke Bomb whenever Eivor successfully kills an enemy during outnumbered encounters. While this legendary weapon may be rather small, it actually has some pretty decent damage stats, which can be seen below:

  • Atk: 92
  • Stun: 130
  • Wgt: 6
  • Spd: 76
  • Crit-Pre: 104

If you follow this guide, you’ll be able to get your hands on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Drengiligr dagger in no time. Make sure you check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hub for all the latest guides and updates.