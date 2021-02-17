Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga: Release date, trailer, pre-order & locations

Lego Star Wars is a fan-favorite franchise for gamers all over the world. Those who enjoy the often light-hearted, comedic retelling of Lucasfilm’s most compelling moments in Lego are surely in for a treat. With The Skywalker Saga’s upcoming release, we’ve got all the info you need, including: release date details, locations, pre-orders, and trailers.

Revitalizing the formula that players have come to expect in a Lego game, players will once again be able to hop into the shoes of their most beloved characters within the Star Wars universe.

The first entry in the title released way back in 2005, with the latest installment, The Force Awakens, dropping back in 2016 – so fans are highly anticipating the release of this title that bundles the whole Skywalker saga together.

While there’s no concrete day of release, the title is due to drop on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch during Q2 of 2021, putting the release window anywhere between early April and the end of June.

The title was originally slated to release in 2020, so barring any further delays, as more details are revealed about the day of release, we’ll be sure to update you with any new information.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailers

We’ve been treated to a slew of trailers that showcase the stunning visuals and comedic timing that are due to appear in the game.

In these glimpses, we see characters like Darth Maul, Vader, and Leia reenvisioned in stunning detail, truly setting its mark against the older games that covered the very same movies.

Skywalker Saga Announcement trailer

With iconic recreations of some of the most beloved scenes in George Lucas’ tales, it tells us that players will experience all nine films in one, giant, new game.

Skywalker Saga Gameplay trailer

Showcasing some fantastic game moments that harken back to cult games like Star Wars Episode I: Racer, fans are able to control Anakin’s pod, channel the force with Luke, and experience “the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before.”

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gameplay

The Skywalker Saga introduces a slew of changes to the usual style of play associated with previous Lego games. Here, players are able to experience any of the nine Skywalker episodes in any order that they see fit.

Aren’t a fan of one of the stories? Skip right by it, as the game puts the choice right in your hands. The movies that have already been made into games by Lego also receive overhauled levels – providing returning players with a fresh experience.

One of the standout features is that players are able to fully explore planets that are chock-full of well-known landmarks from the game such as Starkiller Base’s snowfields, the harsh desert of Geonosis, the murky swamps of Dagobah, and the snowfields of Starkiller Base.

In a blog posted to the official Star Wars site in May, 2020, developers confirmed that there are close to 500 characters in the game, many of which are made available for play.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga editions

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

With two simplified versions available for pre-order – Standard and Deluxe, players know exactly what they’re getting when looking to preorder the game.

While the Standard Edition includes just the base game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition includes the base game, along with the Character Collection bundle. This bundle includes characters from games outside of the Skywalker Saga such as The Mandalorian, and Solo: A Star Wars Story, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and other classic characters.

Retail Deluxe Editions also include an exclusive slipcover for the game box which reveals the face of Darth Vade under his mask. It also comes with a Luke Skywalker Minifigure that holds a huge carton of Blue Milk. Specific locations for preordering the Deluxe Edition also offer an extra goodie – a Han Solo in Carbonite Steelbook.

This awesome item is exclusively available at select retailers, though – so be sure to get your order in! Fans can get this at Best Buy in the US and Canada, or Game in other locations such as the UK.

The price differs slightly depending upon your console, but it is not currently available for pre-order on PC.

So, there you have it. Everything we know about the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Make sure to check back often, as we’ll continually update you with any new information as it drops.