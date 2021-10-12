When is Diablo Immortal coming out? Release date, trailer, platforms

Diablo Immortal brings the iconic Blizzard ARPG to mobile. Here’s everything we know about its release date, trailers, and mobile platforms.

If you’re not willing to fork out massive sums of money to play Diablo 2 Resurrected or Diablo 4 on PC and current-gen consoles, Diablo Immortal promises to give you a dose of all things demonic on your mobile.

Transforming the iconic franchise into a version that can be played from your pocket, this innovative take on the hack and slash behemoth will let you team up with others to explore every corner of Sanctuary’s dusty plains.

Excited to finally see Diablo come to mobile? Here’s everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal: Release date

While there’s nothing set in stone, Diablo Immortal is set to release in the first half of 2022. Initially, the title was set to release in late 2021, but it was delayed in August.

Blizzard cited “tuning core and endgame features” post-Alpha test feedback as being the reason for the game’s release being pushed back. Controller support is also being added as part of these updates.

Diablo Immortal: Alpha & Beta tests

Blizzard has already run one Alpha test for Diablo Immortal, but more are planned for the future. If you’re looking to get involved, you can pre-register for the tests via Blizzard’s official website.

Diablo Immortal: Platforms

The whole point of Diablo Immortal is to translate the game onto mobile, therefore all you need is a mobile phone that supports Android or iOS.

Below are the exact tech specs you’ll need to play the game:

Android iOS Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher iPhone 8 or higher Snapdragon 710 / Hisilicon Kirin 810 iOS 12 or later 4GB internal space 4.5GB internal space 2GB RAM

Diablo Immortal: Trailers

Cinematic Trailer

First unveiled at Blizzcon back in 2018, Diablo Immortal’s cinematic trailer shows off several of the game’s classes, including the Wizard and Barbarian.

With Tyrael presumed dead and the fractured Worldstone corrupting Sanctuary with its evil, the heroes will have to strap on their armor once more to fight off the hordes of Hell.

Diablo Immortal: Classes

A few familiar faces will be making their way back into the Diablo Immortal fray. Most of Diablo 3’s classes are making a return, with the mysterious Witch Doctor currently poised as the only character to remain unique to Diablo 3.

Immortal’s six confirmed classes are:

Barbarian

Crusader

Demon Hunter

Monk

Necromancer

Wizard

Gameplay

Of course, Diablo is going to look pretty different on mobile. While controller support is being added, the vast majority of players will be using, well, their fingertips.

With players being able to set up shop in city centers like Westmarch, you’ll be able to form parties, take on dungeons, and trade your spoils, creating a community environment like never before.

Iconic villains such as Leoric the Skeleton King and Baal, Lord of Destruction, returning to the game, players will have to take down these familiar foes, as well as new creatures like Manoruk and the Glacial Colossus.

Story

Diablo Immortal takes place between the events Diablo 2’s expansion, Lord of Destruction, and Diablo 3. With Archangel of Justice, Tyrael, presumed dead, the fragments of the Worldstone are corrupting Sanctuary from the inside out.

Tasked with ridding the world of this demonic scourge, your character will be able to explore the dangers that lurk within Diablo 2’s Dark Wood, the mysteries of the Ashwold Cemetery, and even take to the streets of the bustling metropolis, Westmarch.

So that’s everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal, the first mobile game to debut as part of the devilish franchise.

