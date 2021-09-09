Knights of The Old Republic PS5 Remake announced: Release date, trailer, more

One of the most beloved Star Wars titles of the 2000s is finally getting a remake after years of speculation, with Knights of the Old Republic getting a complete reimagining.

Sony’s September PlayStation showcase was one of the most anticipated events we’ve had in gaming in quite some time. As, for those who don’t know, Sony has not been present at E3 for several years, so this is really our only time to get insight into new games releasing.

One of the first major announcements that were made during the show was a long-awaited remake that fans have been asking for over the last several years.

Here’s everything we know about The Knights of The Old Republic remake for the PlayStation 5.

Knights of The Old Republic PS5 Remake announced

Sony and Aspyr surprised us all with the reveal of a Knights of the Old Republic remake trailer to kick off the PlayStation Showcase.

The original KOTOR was released back in 2003, and was one of the best RPGs of the 2000s, and has since maintained popularity due to nostalgia and the deep impact of its cast of characters.

Knights of The Old Republic PS5 Remake trailer

If you haven’t seen the trailer for the KOTOR remake, you can check it out down below, which we’ve embedded for your convenience.

Knights of The Old Republic PS5 Remake release date

While we know the game is now officially confirmed for players to be coming out, we still don’t know when it’ll arrive worldwide. However, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled in the coming weeks/months for more news surrounding the release date!

Knights of The Old Republic platforms

One of the aspects surrounding the announcement of the KOTOR remaster is whether or not it’s going to be an exclusive for the PlayStation 5.

Well, Sony has now confirmed that it will indeed be a PS5 exclusive at launch, and we don’t know as of now if it’ll be coming to other platforms such as the Xbox Series X|S and the PC.