When is GTA 6 coming out? Rumors, release date, and leaks

Published: 10/Feb/2021 16:54

by Ross Deason
GTA 5 loading screen with GTA 6 logo
Rockstar Games

GTA 6

GTA 6 is leading the charge as 2021’s most highly anticipated game, despite still not even being announced by Rockstar Games. Some players are hoping for a release date, while others would settle for just a trailer and announcement.

GTA 5 was released on previous generation consoles back in 2013, meaning that fans have had to wait longer than ever before for a new game, and with that expectancy also comes impatience.

So, let’s take a look at what we know so far about the release of GTA 6.

GTA 6 release date

As of yet, we have no concrete information regarding the release date of Rockstar’s highly anticipated addition to the GTA franchise.

Of course, with the release of next-generation consoles, leakers are rife, sharing what they claim to be release dates, but Rockstar has yet to announce anything.

According to Industry analyst Michael Patcher, fans could be waiting until 2022 for GTA 6’s release: “I say it comes out after 2022… remember Red Dead Redemption 2 comes out eight years after the first one – so the idea that GTA 6 comes out in 2021 seems ridiculous.”

An image of a character from Grand Theft Auto V running away from an explosion.
Rockstar Games
GTA players can’t wait to see what’s in store for them in the next game.

GTA 6 setting and map size

While no map has been confirmed in regards to where players will be visiting in the next iteration, the community is abuzz with discussion. Most recent titles have been located in North America, and many fans would like to see a return of San Andreas or even Vice City.

Previously, leakers have claimed that Vice City wouldn’t be the focal point, though, noting that the whole state of Florida would be involved. In that scenario, they claim that the map would be the size of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined.

Others have speculated that it will be set in another continent, such as South America or Asia. One leak even claimed that the game would be set in another era, such as the 70s or 90s, although some have claimed this is incorrect.

Dan Houser, co-founder at Rockstar Games, has stated moving GTA to a different country or era is an option: “At the moment, it feels like GTA’s DNA is contemporary-ish, American-ish, English-speaking-ish, because that’s what it has been… that doesn’t necessarily limit it to those.”

Rockstar Games
Fans have been eager for a return to the iconic Vice City, but will it happen?

Although this statement doesn’t give us any solid information on a location or era, it does confirm Rockstar is open to breaking the boundaries of the typical GTA title.

GTA 6 story, plot, and characters

There’s a lot of speculation about the number of playable characters in GTA 6. Will there will be one main character or multiple characters like we saw in GTA V?

The first concrete lead we have for a character in GTA 6 has come via an actor who is involved. On Jorge Consejo’s resume, the actor lists GTA VI and Rockstar Games for a CGI role that he’s played – with his character known only as ‘The Mexican.’

Jorge Consjo
Consejo’s resume lists ‘The Mexican’ as a GTA 6 character.

Anonymous leakers have claimed that the game would revolve around four characters – even going as far as naming three of them, though Consejo’s character isn’t noted.

Other leaks have specified that a female protagonist will be involved, something that’s yet to feature in any of Rockstar’s modern releases across Bully, Red Dead, or GTA, aside from multiplayer features.

GTA 6 leaks and teasers

Plenty of leaks have arisen surrounding GTA 6, with a number of job listings from Rockstar North have been picked up by fans of the series, starting with Character Costume & Wardrobe Stylists.

Another job advert advertised was for a video editor, to produce compelling content in a “60-second format” – which sounds a lot like a trailer – and that was only posted in January.

There have been some other possible teasers, too, including in the developer’s Christmas gift to influencers. The contents of the gift surfaced on social media and showcased a previously never before seen Rockstar logo patch that was themed in the flag of Colombia.

GTA Online advert for the VETIR truck.
Rockstar Games
Players believe the font in the VETIR announcement hints at GTA 6.

In a recent Newswire post shared by Rockstar in February 2021, an image of the Vetir vehicle has caused plenty of speculation towards a potential tongue-in-cheek nod from Rockstar, primarily due to the particular font used with the V and E combining to what looks like the roman numeral VI for six.

While this is unconfirmed and probably just fun speculation, it still proves just how fans are eagerly awaiting any small shred of information about the new iteration of GTA.

Vice City Online and GTA 6 domain names

A Reddit user, also previously pointed out that Take-Two Interactive had renewed two interesting domain names. The publishing parent of Rockstar Games renewed both gtavicecityonline and gtavi.

Although this is certainly worth taking into account, it does not necessarily mean these games are being developed. Companies are known to renew their domain names regularly, even when they have no plans to uterlize them.

So, there you have it. All of the current information regarding GTA 6’s release. This post will be updated with rumors, news, and more as it becomes available.

Summit1g returning to NoPixel GTA RP, hits back at haters saying he “ruins” it

Published: 10/Feb/2021 15:42

by David Purcell
summit1g in gta rp nopixel server
Rockstar / Summit

GTA RP Summit1g

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar is heading back into the NoPixel GTA RP server, after confirming he’ll be taking a break from Escape from Tarkov on Twitch. While many of his viewers will be delighted, some have claimed this could be the beginning of the end. 

The NoPixel server has taken over Twitch a number of times now, with players taking on the challenge of roleplaying. As a result, some characters and their storylines develop into something much bigger than anything you could see in GTA Online.

The server was given a fresh update in February, which has already seen Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel get in on the action and go viral a number of times.

On top of that, we now know Summit is coming back as well – who used to play popular character Charles Johnson, or as fans call him, Chawa.

Police in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
Summit1g has done a lot of things in GTA RP in the past.

Summit1g is coming back to GTA RP

The Twitch streamer likes to shake things up regularly on his channel, usually at least, but has been enjoying a long spell on Escape from Tarkov. Though, he revealed on February 10 that he’s jumping back into NoPixel and taking a break from Tarkov.

He said: “I’m gonna be taking a lil breather from Tarkov and playing some NoPixel 3.0 starting tomorrow. Also I keep getting Rainbox 6 urges. Not sure what to do about that just yet.”

In response, some people who watch GTA RP have fired back with their concerns that he might ruin the whole server, should be come back.

Some GTA RP viewers are concerned

In the past, we’ve seen him complete some insane heists and be involved in some crazy stunts, but who knows what he’ll do next. One thing is for certain, though, some people are dreading his arrival already. They’re scared he might race too much, like last time.

On user replied: “Please for the love of God don’t turn it into another race server. You ruined it the first time, I get you like to race but f**k me. Do actual roleplaying.”

Unfazed by the reaction, as if he’s seen it all before, the leader of the 1G Squad said: “Feels like my first day on RP again. Lol.”

Anyway, he makes his comeback on February 11 and viewers will likely tune in in their thousands to see how it plays out. Watch this space.