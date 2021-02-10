When is GTA 6 coming out? Rumors, release date, and leaks

GTA 6 is leading the charge as 2021’s most highly anticipated game, despite still not even being announced by Rockstar Games. Some players are hoping for a release date, while others would settle for just a trailer and announcement.

GTA 5 was released on previous generation consoles back in 2013, meaning that fans have had to wait longer than ever before for a new game, and with that expectancy also comes impatience.

So, let’s take a look at what we know so far about the release of GTA 6.

As of yet, we have no concrete information regarding the release date of Rockstar’s highly anticipated addition to the GTA franchise.

Of course, with the release of next-generation consoles, leakers are rife, sharing what they claim to be release dates, but Rockstar has yet to announce anything.

According to Industry analyst Michael Patcher, fans could be waiting until 2022 for GTA 6’s release: “I say it comes out after 2022… remember Red Dead Redemption 2 comes out eight years after the first one – so the idea that GTA 6 comes out in 2021 seems ridiculous.”

GTA 6 setting and map size

While no map has been confirmed in regards to where players will be visiting in the next iteration, the community is abuzz with discussion. Most recent titles have been located in North America, and many fans would like to see a return of San Andreas or even Vice City.

Previously, leakers have claimed that Vice City wouldn’t be the focal point, though, noting that the whole state of Florida would be involved. In that scenario, they claim that the map would be the size of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined.

Others have speculated that it will be set in another continent, such as South America or Asia. One leak even claimed that the game would be set in another era, such as the 70s or 90s, although some have claimed this is incorrect.

Dan Houser, co-founder at Rockstar Games, has stated moving GTA to a different country or era is an option: “At the moment, it feels like GTA’s DNA is contemporary-ish, American-ish, English-speaking-ish, because that’s what it has been… that doesn’t necessarily limit it to those.”

Although this statement doesn’t give us any solid information on a location or era, it does confirm Rockstar is open to breaking the boundaries of the typical GTA title.

GTA 6 story, plot, and characters

There’s a lot of speculation about the number of playable characters in GTA 6. Will there will be one main character or multiple characters like we saw in GTA V?

The first concrete lead we have for a character in GTA 6 has come via an actor who is involved. On Jorge Consejo’s resume, the actor lists GTA VI and Rockstar Games for a CGI role that he’s played – with his character known only as ‘The Mexican.’

Anonymous leakers have claimed that the game would revolve around four characters – even going as far as naming three of them, though Consejo’s character isn’t noted.

Other leaks have specified that a female protagonist will be involved, something that’s yet to feature in any of Rockstar’s modern releases across Bully, Red Dead, or GTA, aside from multiplayer features.

GTA 6 leaks and teasers

Plenty of leaks have arisen surrounding GTA 6, with a number of job listings from Rockstar North have been picked up by fans of the series, starting with Character Costume & Wardrobe Stylists.

Another job advert advertised was for a video editor, to produce compelling content in a “60-second format” – which sounds a lot like a trailer – and that was only posted in January.

There have been some other possible teasers, too, including in the developer’s Christmas gift to influencers. The contents of the gift surfaced on social media and showcased a previously never before seen Rockstar logo patch that was themed in the flag of Colombia.

In a recent Newswire post shared by Rockstar in February 2021, an image of the Vetir vehicle has caused plenty of speculation towards a potential tongue-in-cheek nod from Rockstar, primarily due to the particular font used with the V and E combining to what looks like the roman numeral VI for six.

While this is unconfirmed and probably just fun speculation, it still proves just how fans are eagerly awaiting any small shred of information about the new iteration of GTA.

Vice City Online and GTA 6 domain names

A Reddit user, also previously pointed out that Take-Two Interactive had renewed two interesting domain names. The publishing parent of Rockstar Games renewed both gtavicecityonline and gtavi.

Although this is certainly worth taking into account, it does not necessarily mean these games are being developed. Companies are known to renew their domain names regularly, even when they have no plans to uterlize them.

So, there you have it. All of the current information regarding GTA 6’s release. This post will be updated with rumors, news, and more as it becomes available.

