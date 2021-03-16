Fortnite challenges: All weekly challenges for Chapter 2 Season 6 - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 has arrived, and each week there will be a new set of challenges to tackle which will help you earn XP and level up your Battle Pass.
Season 6 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite arrived with a bang, introducing a series of new features including tameable wild animals, new locations like The Spire, and the ability to craft weapon upgrades.
There’s also a new Battle Pass, and players will no doubt want to level it up as fast as possible to unlock the likes of Lara Croft and Teen Titans hero Raven. To do that, you’ll need to earn XP, and that’s where weekly challenges come in.
Advertisement
When do weekly challenges come out in Fortnite?
In case you didn’t already know, a new set of weekly challenges typically arrive in Fortnite every Thursday at 7 AM PT | 10 AM ET | 2 PM GMT. It’s expected that this will remain the same throughout Season 6.
These challenges offer high amounts of XP when completed, and range from dealing damage with specific weapons to finding hidden objects. Each week there are 7 Epic Quests and one Legendary Quest.
Below you’ll find all the weekly challenges in Fortnite Season 6, and how to complete them.
Week 1 Challenges
- Hunt Wildlife (5)
- Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons (3)
- Craft a Hunter’s Cloak (1)
- Talk to characters (3)
- Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors (5)
- Craft mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon (3)
- Find golden artifacts near The Spire (3)
- Legendary quest: Craft Items (3/6/9/12/15)
Week 2 Challenges
- Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow
- Tame a Boar
- Deal damage with Mechanical weapons
- Deal explosive damage to opponents
- Ride different ziplines
- Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row
- Get a headshot with a bow
- Legendary quest: Deal damage with bows
Week 3 Challenges
- Fly 20 meters with a chicken
- Hunt chickens
- Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold
- Deal damage with shotguns
- Get headshots with rifles
- Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol or revolver
- Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart
- Legendary quest: Forage colored eggs hidden around the map
Those are all of the Fortnite Season 6 weekly quests that have been released or leaked at the moment. This page will be updated each week, so make sure you check back for future challenge details and guides.
Advertisement
For more guides, news, and leaks visit our dedicated Fortnite hub.