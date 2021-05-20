Fortnite sandcastle locations: Where to build and destroy sandcastles in Season 6 - Dexerto

Two of the Week 10 challenges in Fortnite Season 6 require you to build sandcastles and then destroy sandcastles, so a trip to the beach is in order. Here’s where to find them.

With just a few weeks until Epic brings Fortnite Season 6 to a close, players will no doubt be looking for some final chances to earn that all-important XP, max out their Battle Pass, and unlock those elusive enlightened skins.

Fortunately, the weekly challenges keep on coming. This week’s quests are relatively easy to complete as they mostly revolve around eliminations and dealing damage – you can find our guide to all Fortnite weekly challenges here.

Advertisement

Two quests in Week 10 involving sandcastles might be a little harder to figure out, though. You’ll first need to build sandcastles, and then destroy sandcastles. Here’s exactly where you need to go to complete these quests.

Where to build sandcastles in Fortnite

There are two locations you can visit to build sandcastles in Fortnite:

The beach outside Rainbow Rentals .

. The beach to the northeast of Dirty Docks.

If you choose to visit the beach at Rainbow Rentals (which is northwest of Holly Hedges), there will be three glowing locations surrounding green deckchairs. Approach these and hold ‘build’ on all three areas.

Alternatively, you can choose to visit the beach at Dirty Docks. Again, there will be three deckchairs located on the east side of the beach, with three glowing locations that allow you to build sandcastles on them.

Advertisement

Where to destroy sandcastles in Fortnite

There are two locations you can visit to destroy sandcastles in Fortnite:

The beach northeast of Craggy Cliffs .

. The beach south of Flush Factory.

If you choose to visit the beach northeast of Craggy Cliffs, be on the lookout for three green parasols near the coast. Surrounding them will be three ready-built sandcastles for you to destroy by holding ‘destroy’.

Alternatively, you can head to the beach at the bottom of the map. It’s south of Flush Factory and north of the new Isla Nublada landmark. Here, you’ll find three sandcastles surrounding a striped green canopy.

Read More: Best landing spots in Fortnite Season 6

You’ll get 24,000 XP for destroying sandcastles and another 24,000 XP for building sandcastles, which means there’s a grand total of 48,000 XP available for completing these two quests. Easy!

Advertisement

If you’re already looking ahead to the future, here’s everything we know about Fortnite Season 7.