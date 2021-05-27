Where to visit GHOST and SHADOW ruins in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

In order to complete the Week 11 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, players will need to pay a visit to the GHOST and SHADOW ruins. Here’s where to find them.

There are now less than two weeks to go until Fortnite Season 6 comes to an end, and despite already teasing what’s to come in Season 7, Epic Games haven’t forgotten about those all-important weekly challenges.

While previous weeks have been pretty standard fare, Week 11 brings some more interesting (and potentially story-related) quests to the table, like asking players to place a Spirit Crystal on the tallest mountain.

Another quest requires you to visit the ruins of GHOST and SHADOW buildings. These two organizations played a big role in Chapter 2 Season 2, but if you weren’t around then, you might not remember where to find their hideouts – so we’re here to help.

Advertisement

Where to find GHOST and SHADOW ruins in Fortnite

The GHOST ruins can be found at Sharky Shell, and the SHADOW ruins can be found in a cliffside alcove to the east of Retail Row. Both of these are unnamed locations, so you’ll need to know where you’re going.

We’ve marked both locations on the handy Fortnite Season 6 map above, and we’ll go into more detail about how to find each individual set of ruins below.

Fortnite GHOST ruins location

Finding the GHOST ruins is by far the easiest part of this quest. You’ll need to head to Sharky Shell, which is the unnamed landmark at the northwest corner of the Island, just above Coral Castle on the map.

Advertisement

Enter the ruins of the building on the stone shark’s back, and you’ll find the GHOST logo.

Fortnite SHADOW ruins location

Finding the SHADOW ruins is a little more tricky than the GHOST ruins, as it’s hidden in an alcove on the side of a cliff. Head to the bigger pool northeast of Retail Row, and make your way down the cliffside.

You’ll know you’re at the right place because you’ll see the SHADOW logo above the entrance.

Both the GHOST and SHADOW organizations have been absent from Fortnite for months now, so it’s unusual to see Epic Games mention them as part of this weekly challenge. Could they play a part in Season 7? We’ll have to wait and see.

Advertisement

Now that you’ve completed this quest and earned a sweet 24,000 XP you might be looking for more ways to level up your Battle Pass. Fortunately, we’ve got a guide to all the Fortnite weekly challenges right here.