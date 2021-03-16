What’s in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass? All tiers and rewards - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 is here and so too is the all-new Battle Pass for the next few months. From unique skins to exclusive emotes you can’t grab anywhere else, here’s an overview of everything on offer.

After a season filled to the brim with major crossovers, Fortnite Season 6 is now here to try and top it. As with every major update, new seasons mean new Battle Passes and this time around is no different.

You’ll have a few months to unlock everything on offer as per usual. Though if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve with new items, the Battle Pass is your best place to do so.

From how much the Season 6 Battle Pass costs, to everything included, here’s our complete rundown.

How much is the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass?

Just like previous seasons, the latest Battle Pass comes at a familiar cost. As always, you’ve got two options when it comes to progressing in Season 6.

There’s the free path anyone can enjoy just by playing and earning experience. You’ll be unlocking items at every tier without having to pay.

On the other hand, there’s a premium alternative.

For 950 V-Bucks (roughly $10), you’ll have access to the paid version of the Battle Pass. Moreover, for 2,800 V-Bucks (roughly $25), you can purchase a bigger bundle that instantly skips the first 25-tiers.

What’s included in the Season 6 Battle Pass?

The Season 6 Battle Pass kicks off with none other than Agent Jones in his stylish suit. Just 15 tiers in and the first major crossover becomes available. Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider franchise is exclusive to the new Battle Pass. Not only that, but so too are a handful of items from the franchise, along with a classic variant of the skin as well.

At Tier 61 is one of the more unique items available this season. A human-sized chicken skin can be equipped from this point on. This new design also comes with a few unique variants throughout the Battle Pass.

The next crossover brings Raven of DC Comics fame into Fortnite. Unlocked at tier 72, the hooded figure comes along with her own unique sprays, loading screens, and plenty more.

Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass tiers

The Season 6 Battle Pass is full of exclusive content on every page. From a variety of skins to plenty of V-Bucks and everything in between.

Below is a complete look at every page in the Season 6 Battle pass.