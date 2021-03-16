How to tame animals in Fortnite Season 6: Wolves, chickens, boars - Dexerto

One of the most exciting new features in Fortnite Season 6 is the ability to tame wild animals across The Island, including wolves and chickens.

When players first jump into Season 6, one of the biggest changes they’ll notice – aside from weapon crafting and new map locations – is that animals like wolves and boars now roam across the wild areas of The Island.

Some of these animals like chickens and frogs will simply go about their business, but the more vicious predators like wolves and boars will attack you as soon as they see you, adding a whole new threat to the popular battle royale game.

You can, however, tame some of these wild animals, and it’s actually pretty easy once you know how to do it.

How to tame wolves in Fortnite

Wolves are the most exciting addition to Season 6 by far. They’re the most deadly, so will cause plenty of trouble for players. But if you can tame them, they’ll be a powerful ally when taking down your opponents.

Here’s how to tame a wolf in Fortnite:

Explore the wild areas of The Island until you find wolves. Eliminate one of them to earn some ‘meat’ that you can pick up. Throw this meat down near a wolf, then hide. Once a wolf is distracted by the meat, you can approach it safely. Press and hold the command button to ‘tame’ the wolf.

Wolves will stay by your side until they’re eliminated, and they’ll attack anyone who gets in your way.

Where to find Wolves in Fortnite Season 6

It doesn’t seem like Wolves are tied to any specific location on the Season 6 map right now, so you’ll have to do some hunting.

They’ll appear in various wild locations around The Island, but if you’re looking for a place to start, they do sometimes spawn northwest of the new POI location Boney Burbs, so it’s worth landing there.

How to tame chickens in Fortnite

Chickens work a little differently than wolves and boars. You won’t have to worry about them attacking you, and you also don’t tame them in a traditional sense. Instead, you can pick them up and fly!

Here’s how to tame a chicken in Fortnite:

Explore the wild areas of The Island to find a chicken. Chase it down! Press the command button to ‘tame’ the chicken. You’ll now be carrying the chicken. Jump and you’ll fly.

Chickens are definitely the most fun animal on The Island, although the chances of them helping you win seem quite slim.

How to tame boars in Fortnite

Taming boars in Fortnite is a little more difficult than taming wolves or chickens. While wolves can be fed animal meat to distract them and chickens can simply be picked up, you can’t do either of those with boars.

Here’s how you tame a boar in Fortnite:

Pick up fruit or vegetables from a farm. Find a boar in the wild areas of The Island. Throw the fruit or vegetables down near the boar, but don’t let it see you. While the boar is distracted, sneak up on it. Press and hold the command button to ‘tame’ the boar.

While wolves seem to be pretty difficult to come across on The Island, probably because they stick together in packs, boars and chickens can be found all over.

It’s worth pointing out that if you craft a Hunter’s Cloak using 2 bones and 1 meat, you’ll be able to sneak up on any of the wild animals unnoticed, meaning taming them will be a lot easier.

That’s it for the wild animals so far. Epic have promised that the “most fearsome predators have yet to hatch” meaning there will be more wild animals on the way – and from the sounds of it, they’ll be deadly.

Make sure you follow our Fortnite Season 6 LIVE update blog for the latest news, guides, and leaks from the new Fortnite update.