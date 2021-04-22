All Fortnite safe locations: Where to open safes in Season 6 - Dexerto

Fortnite has loads of safes located around the map for you to open in order to earn Gold Bars, but if you don’t know where to look, they can be easy to miss. Here’s every single safe location in Season 6.

Aside from weapons and the newly-introduced tameable wild animals, there are many things on the island that can grant players an advantage in Fortnite. These range from ammo boxes to campfires to bounty boards and even locked safes.

As well as providing you with a hoard of Gold Bars when found, players will need to open three safes in order to complete Chapter 2 Season 6’s Week 6 challenges and earn XP – you can find details of all of those quests here.

To help you out, we’ve put together a list of all the safe locations in Fortnite Season 6, as well as the best location to visit with multiple safes so you can finish the quest in no time at all.

Where to find all safes in Fortnite

As you can see from the map above, there are safes located at the majority of POIs in the game, although some of these locations are more heavily populated by safes than others.

Here’s a list of all the safe locations in Fortnite Season 6:

Sweaty Sands (7 safes)

Craggy Cliffs (5 safes)

Dirty Docks (4 safes)

Holly Hedges (4 safes)

The Spire (3 safes)

Pleasant Park (3 safes)

Lazy Lake (2 safes)

Retail Row (2 safes)

Stealthy Stronghold (1 safe)

Misty Meadows (1 safe)

Slurpy Swamp (1 safe)

Steamy Stacks (1 safe)

As you only need to open three safes to complete this week’s challenge, you’ll have an easier time visiting Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs, Dirty Docks, Holly Hedges, The Spire, or Pleasant Park.

All of these locations have at least three safes at them, so you should be able to tick off the challenge pretty easily with a bit of searching.

Safe locations at Sweaty Sands in Fortnite

Sweaty Sands is without a doubt the best location to visit to complete the ‘Open three safes’ quest in Fortnite’s Season 6 Week 6 challenges, as there are a total of seven safes you can open.

The map above highlights the exact location of each safe at the Sweaty Sands POI, so you should have no problem finding them all. There’s a final safe inside the building at the end of the pier, too.

While there are plenty of safes across the island, meaning you won’t be running into loads of enemies looking for the same single item, you’ll still need to keep your wits about you so you don’t get eliminated while distracted.

If you’re looking to earn more XP and max out your Battle Pass once you’ve finished this weekly challenge, make sure you check out our complete guide to the Spire Quests in Fortnite Season 6.