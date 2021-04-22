Fortnite Season 6: Where to find Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals & Lockie’s Lighthouse - Dexerto

Fortnite’s newest set of challenges is out for Week 6 and one of them tasks players with visiting three unnamed points-of-interest around the island. Here’s where you can find them all.

Fortnite Season 6’s week six challenges are officially here and generally speaking, they aren’t too annoying to complete. Players will have to finish bounties, stay within a certain distance of someone using a prop, and open some safes located around the map.

One frustrating challenge, however, is that you have to visit three different unnamed points-of-interest around the map: Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse. Even though they are generally marked when you highlight over a challenge, you may be a bit confused as to where you need to go.

Fortnite Rainbow Rentals location

Just south of Holly Hedges, players will be able to find Rainbow Rentals. These are the small group of multi-colored houses located along the beach.

This is probably one of the more difficult ones as it’s a bit tucked away and generally not as visited as the other locations. Still, it’s pretty easy to track down nonetheless.

Fortnite Fancy View location

Another relatively easy-to-find location, Fancy View can be found towards the west-side of the map. This is the mansion that The Reaper can be found in that overlooks the ocean.

This location is a bit more popular than the previous one, so make sure that you get in and out quickly as there could be some players dropping there, even if they aren’t completing the quest.

Fortnite Lockie’s Lighthouse location

The last location players will need to visit is Lockie’s Lighthouse. This is certainly the easiest one to find, as it’s the only lighthouse on the map.

That being said, it is a popular destination, even outside of the challenge itself, and there’s usually one or two players who always drop there so be ready for a fight.

For all of these locations, you simply have to drop in and visit each one. There’s nothing to interact with or manipulate so simply visit them and move on to the next challenge.