How to tame and recruit animals in LEGO Fortnite

Animals are taking over LEGO Fortnite, and you can tame and recruit them in the LEGO mode courtesy of the latest update.

Fortnite’s update 29.30 saw the LEGO mode receive a massive gameplay boost via major village improvements and animals.

With the new update, players can tame and recruit farm animals, although the process can be a bit tricky. The payoff is worth it, as they can dish out some meaty benefits for players.

If you’re looking to expand your village with some animal friends, here’s what you need to know.

Taming and Recruiting animals in LEGO Fortnite

Epic Games/LEGO

Taming and recruiting animals in LEGO Fortnite is a four-part process:

Article continues after ad

Build an Animal House Once your Village reaches level 2, you’ll unlock the recipe for the Animal House. In your craft menu, it’s labeled as a “ Barn ,” which can be made with 10 Planks.

Give an animal an Animal Treat You’ll need a Grill, 5 Vines, and 3 Corn to make an Animal Treat. Make a couple of them for backups, but once made, equip it and give it to an animal.

Shepherd the animal back to your Village After petting and feeding the animal, it’ll gain your trust. You need to guide it back to your Village safely. If they get hurt, give them an Animal Treat to heal them!

Assign them an Animal House Once the animal is back in your Village, you can assign it an Animal House, and give it a name.



Once you complete all those steps, the animal is yours. That said, you’ll need to keep them happy by feeding them, petting them, or building objects to please them. You can assign a villager to monitor them to make your life a little easier.

Check out more LEGO Fortnite content:

Article continues after ad

7 beginner tips in LEGO Fortnite | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards | Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them | How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite | How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite | How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite | Best LEGO Fortnite settings | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite? | How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite