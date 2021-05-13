Where to activate a rift in Fortnite Season 6: Which characters sell rifts? - Dexerto

In order to complete the Week 9 challenges in Fortnite Season 6, players will need to find a character who sells Rifts and purchase one of them – so here’s where to find them all.

With just weeks to go until the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 – and the beginning of Season 7 – players will no doubt be looking for some final bursts of XP to max out their Battle Pass and unlock all of the skins and cosmetics on offer.

Fortunately, another set of weekly challenges has arrived courtesy of Epic Games. The first quest you’ll encounter in Week 9 asks you to activate a Rift by purchasing it from a character – otherwise known as an NPC.

Advertisement

Whether you’re confused about what a Rift is, or you just need a nudge in the right direction to the nearest NPC character who will sell you one, we’ve got everything you need to know to complete this quest below.

What is a Rift?

A Rift is an item that can be purchased from NPC characters using 245 Gold Bars. It immediately teleports you up into the sky, allowing you to once again glide down to the map like you do at the start of a match.

Read More: How to get Gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite

Rifts are particularly useful for quickly traveling across the Fortnite map or escaping a dangerous situation.

Advertisement

Which characters sells Rifts in Fortnite Season 6?

These are all of the characters that will sell you a Rift in Fortnite Season 6:

Cabbie: Hanging around outside a building south of Lazy Lake.

Hanging around outside a building south of Lazy Lake. Castaway Jonesy: Located on the small island in the northeast of the map.

Located on the small island in the northeast of the map. Raz: Located inside the main building at Colossal Crops.

Located inside the main building at Colossal Crops. Rebirth Raven: Found inside the mysterious house northwest of Sweaty Sands.

Found inside the mysterious house northwest of Sweaty Sands. Willow: Wandering around Weeping Woods.

Wandering around Weeping Woods. Bunker Jonesy: Can be found in 10 different locations at random.

There are currently a total of six NPC characters that will sell you a Rift. You’ll need to come stocked with 245 Gold Bars in order to purchase one, and it will activate immediately instead of going in your inventory.

Unlike the other characters that sell Rifts in Fortnite, Bunker Jonesy can spawn at one of 10 set locations in each match, and it will be entirely at random. Because of this, we’d recommend focusing on one of the other NPCs.

Rift locations in Fortnite Season 6

You can see the locations of all characters who will sell you Rifts in Fortnite Season 6 on the map above.

Advertisement

If you want to be right in the action once you’ve bought your Rift, head for Raz or Cabbie as they appear at popular POIs. If you’d rather avoid other players, go for Castaway Jonesy who’s on a lone island at the corner of the map.

Now you know how to complete this Rift quest, make sure you check out our complete guide to all of Fortnite Season 6’s weekly challenges for more opportunities to earn XP and max out your Battle Pass.