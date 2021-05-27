Fortnite tallest mountain location: Where to place a Spirit Crystal in Season 6 - Dexerto

The latest weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 are here, and one of them requires you to travel to the ‘tallest mountain’ on the Island to place a Spirit Crystal there.

With mere days to go until Season 6 draws to a close, Epic Games are giving players a final few chances to earn XP to max out their Battle Pass, as it will be replaced with an entirely new one when Season 7 arrives on June 8, 2021.

One of the new Week 11 challenges – which go live on Thursday, May 27, at 10AM ET (3PM BST) – asks players to visit the ‘tallest mountain’ on the Island and place a Spirit Crystal there. If you’re unsure how to do this, we’ve got a handy guide below.

Where is the tallest mountain in Fortnite?

The tallest mountain in Fortnite is Mount Kay, which is just south of Catty Corner. As this is the highest point on the Fortnite Chapter 2 map, it only makes sense that this is where you need to go to complete this quest.

If you’ve been playing Fortnite regularly for a long time, you might actually remember this location, as there have been previous challenges involving visiting the ‘tallest mountain’ in the game, and it’s the same this time around.

How to place a Spirit Crystal on the tallest mountain in Fortnite

If you’re wondering what a Spirit Crystal is, you’re probably not alone. It’s not an item you need to collect from some hidden area on the Island; instead, it will appear as a prompt when you visit the right location.

Here’s how to place a Spirit Crystal on the tallest mountain in Fortnite:

Leave the Battle Bus near the southeast corner of the map. Land near Mount Kay, south of Catty Corner. Make your way to the tallest point of the mountain. Approach the glowing object, and interact with it to place a Spirit Crystal.

As there will be loads of other players trying to complete this quest, it makes sense to land here ASAP once you’ve left the Battle Bus, place the Spirit Crystal, then leave before you face too much competition.

Alternatively, for an easier ride, complete this challenge in Fortnite’s Team Rumble mode whenever your Battle Bus travels past Mount Kay, as you won’t have to worry about enemies landing nearby.

With recent leaks and even some cryptic teasers from Epic Games pointing towards an alien invasion in Season 7, this quest could be another hint about the arrival of something unknown from outer space.

Still looking for more ways to earn XP and unlock all of those sweet, sweet Battle Pass skins and cosmetics? We’ve got a complete guide to all of the Fortnite Season 6 weekly challenges right here.