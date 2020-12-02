 How to get more Gold Bars currency in Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto
How to get more Gold Bars currency in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 2/Dec/2020 10:59

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite gold bars
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5 has introduced a new form of currency, Gold Bars, that can be used to purchase weapons and upgrades. Here’s how you can get more of them.

While Season 4 was a Marvel fan’s dream, Season 5 is putting the focus back on Fortnite lore, as Agent Jones brings together the world’s greatest hunters – including The Mandalorian – for a chaotic battle that will shape the future of The Island.

As well as a major map update that brings new areas like crystalline sands, there’s a bunch of NPCs on The Island who will offer you quests and bounties.

You can also hire them to be your allies or get intel on the surrounding area. But how do you afford them? Gold Bars.

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
Fortnite players can unlock Gold Bars by completing bounties

What are Gold Bars in Fortnite Season 5?

Season 5 brings with it a new form of in-game currency, Gold Bars. It’s currently unknown if they’ll be sticking around for good, or if they’re a one-season addition. Either way, they certainly seem promising.

Gold Bars can be used to upgrade your weapons, purchase new guns, or even hire NPCs as your own personal bodyguards. Time will tell how useful these allies will actually be, but it’s a nice addition to the game, especially as players slowly discover who their favorite NPCs are.

Epic Games described the new Gold Bars in a statement, which said: “Earn bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the island. Spend your earned bars on new exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.”

How do you unlock Gold Bars in Fortnite Season 5?

The clearest way to unlock Gold Bars right now is to complete quests and bounties from NPCs on The Island. Not sure what to expect from bounties, or how to complete them? We’ve got you covered in our bounties guide.

It’s possible to unlock Gold Bars by taking out other players, who will drop some of their currency when they’re eliminated. There will also be hidden stashes placed around The Island, which players will no doubt uncover in rapid time.

We’ll update players on the fastest ways to do this in the future. In the meantime, make sure you visit our dedicated Fortnite hub to get all the latest news on Season 5 updates, including patch notes and how to unlock new skins.

Huge Fortnite leak reveals potential BRUTE Mech return

Published: 2/Dec/2020 10:43

by Alex Garton
Epic Games

A Fortnite leaker has found what appears to be a half-constructed BRUTE mech suit following the Season 5 update, and some fans are concerned they could be set to make a return.

Fortnite’s Season 5 update is live and fans are getting stuck into the new content. As with any new season, numerous leakers attempt to find any clues on upcoming features by searching through the Fortnite game files.

These dataminers often find clues that hint at future content coming later in the season. Well, a discovery made by a leaker has some fans very concerned that mechs may be set to return to Fortnite.

Epic Games
Mechs made their first appearance in Fortnite’s ‘Season X’.

Leaker finds half-constructed BRUTE mech in Season 5

Leaker FortTory has made an interesting discovery in the Fortnite game files that has a lot of fans very concerned. There appears to be a half-constructed BRUTE suit in the Season 5 Fortnite map.

This is a strange addition for Epic to include, even if the mech cannot currently be controlled by players and is just part of the map. It could suggest that we may potentially see the return of mechs at some point in Season 5.

It’s no secret that the introduction of mechs in Fortnite’s ‘Season X’ was a polarizing update. A lot of fans simply hated the playstyle that the mechs encouraged and opted to leave the game for the season.

Now, this recent discovery has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

It seems unlikely that Epic would just reintroduce an old feature without making any changes.

The mech discovered by FortTory is under construction and could suggest a revamp of the mechs as a whole, as it looks a little different. There’s also a chance that Epic has no plans to reintroduce mechs and the half-constructed machine is just a throw-back to a past season.

Whatever Epic has planned for Season 5, all we can do is wait and see and keep our fingers crossed that the season delivers on the hype.