How to get more Gold Bars currency in Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 5 has introduced a new form of currency, Gold Bars, that can be used to purchase weapons and upgrades. Here’s how you can get more of them.

While Season 4 was a Marvel fan’s dream, Season 5 is putting the focus back on Fortnite lore, as Agent Jones brings together the world’s greatest hunters – including The Mandalorian – for a chaotic battle that will shape the future of The Island.

As well as a major map update that brings new areas like crystalline sands, there’s a bunch of NPCs on The Island who will offer you quests and bounties.

You can also hire them to be your allies or get intel on the surrounding area. But how do you afford them? Gold Bars.

What are Gold Bars in Fortnite Season 5?

Season 5 brings with it a new form of in-game currency, Gold Bars. It’s currently unknown if they’ll be sticking around for good, or if they’re a one-season addition. Either way, they certainly seem promising.

Read More: All vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 5

Gold Bars can be used to upgrade your weapons, purchase new guns, or even hire NPCs as your own personal bodyguards. Time will tell how useful these allies will actually be, but it’s a nice addition to the game, especially as players slowly discover who their favorite NPCs are.

Epic Games described the new Gold Bars in a statement, which said: “Earn bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the island. Spend your earned bars on new exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.”

How do you unlock Gold Bars in Fortnite Season 5?

The clearest way to unlock Gold Bars right now is to complete quests and bounties from NPCs on The Island. Not sure what to expect from bounties, or how to complete them? We’ve got you covered in our bounties guide.

It’s possible to unlock Gold Bars by taking out other players, who will drop some of their currency when they’re eliminated. There will also be hidden stashes placed around The Island, which players will no doubt uncover in rapid time.

Read More: Huge Fortnite leak reveals potential BRUTE Mech return

We’ll update players on the fastest ways to do this in the future. In the meantime, make sure you visit our dedicated Fortnite hub to get all the latest news on Season 5 updates, including patch notes and how to unlock new skins.