Fortnite Guardian locations and how to defeat them - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 has brought plenty of changes to the game, but one of the biggest changes is the addition of new Guardians.

Fortnite’s Season 6 update is finally live, bringing with it map changes, tameable wolves, craftable weapons, and new Lara Croft and Neymare Jr. crossover skins. There are also the usual bugfixes and adjustments to the game’s loot pool.

While many Fortnite players will be busy exploring the effects of the Primal biome and getting to grips with the new craftable weapon system, there are a few new NPC boss fights that have been spotted on the map.

There are a total of six Guardians that have been added in the Fortnite Season 6 update, but finding them can be a little tricky. The Guardians inhabit specific locations of the map and drop decent rewards if you manage to take them down. This will make them particularly popular amongst players that want the best weapons and gear.

All Fortnite Season 6 Guardians

As of writing, there are currently a total of six Guardians that can be encountered in Fortnite Season 6. Fortnite Guardians are non-playable characters that appear in the game’s world. They are known to patrol their own area, have full shields/health bar, and have access to special powers.

For example, the Guardian of the Fields has access to a dash, which enables her to dodge incoming bullets and melee attacks. The six Fortnite Guardians are listed below:

Guardian of the Sea Guardian of the Fields Guardian of the Mountain Guardian of the Lake Guardian of the Woods Guardian of the Bay

Fortnite Guardian locations

Both HYPEX and VastBlastt have found the locations of the six Guardians, so make sure you use the map above before you go trekking around the map. The Guardians are pretty easy to spot as they are kitted out with purple body armor, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding them.

It’s important to note that each Guardian patrols the areas above, meaning they won’t be in the exact same spot each time. However, they never stray too far and will begin shooting as soon as they spot you.

How to beat Fornite Guardians

While the Guardians may not be able to build any structures, they do have access to some pretty strong abilities. If that wasn’t enough, the weapons they use can melt through even the most well-armored of players.

This means you’ll need to come prepared before venturing to any of their locations. To avoid any frustrating deaths, it’s often best to ensure you have access to shields and healing items. Additionally, scouting out the area for any enemy players can also help you avoid falling prey to any surprise attacks.

Fortnite’s Guardians drop pretty powerful weapons when defeated, which can give you a decent edge over your opponents. Be sure to pick up the Mythic Primal Shotgun from Guardian of the Spire as this weapon absolutely shreds in Season 6.

There you have it, everything you need to know about the Fortnite Season 6 Guardians. Make sure you check out our Fortnite live blog for all the latest news and updates.