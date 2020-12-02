Logo
How to complete Mandalorian Bounties in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 2/Dec/2020 10:29

by David Purcell
The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games

Epic Games have finally rolled out the Fortnite Season 5 update, revealing Disney’s The Mandalorian will be the latest crossover, and with that comes a number of Bounties to complete for the Battle Pass challenges. 

As Star Wars fans will know already, Bounty Hunters exist in the galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian is just one example of that, and the narrative has been wildly popular since the show launched on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Now though, it’s time for Fortnite players to get involved with the action and hunt down bosses themselves. Prices have been put on heads and these targets are based right across the island, but what do we know about the system so far? Let’s take a look.

Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in Fortnite
Epic Games
The Mandalorian won’t be the only one completing bounties this season.

How to get Fortnite Bounties: Bounty system explained

It looks like there will be a developing series of Bounty challenges in Fortnite Battle Royale, which will give the community the opportunity to earn cash. This can then be spent in-game on a variety of different upgrades and even to hire other hunters.

  1. Load up Fortnite Battle Royale.
  2. Enter the Battle Pass menu.
  3. Access the periodically updated Bounty challenges screen.
  4. Assign yourself to a specific bounty, and chase down your target.

How to hire hunters

We don’t really get patch notes anymore, but Epic Games did reveal a list of changes – of sorts – on December 2.

According to a blog post, it says: “As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the island’s characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.”

New cash bar currency

Fortnite money
Epic Games
New Gold Bars have been added as a new way of buying things.

There’s also a new currency system in place for the season, and it might even go beyond that as well. Essentially, for completing challenges and taking on different bounties, players will be able to rack up cash themselves. It will be wages, kind of.

In an official statement, Epic Games said: “The new characters only accept one form of payment: bars! Earn bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the island. Spend your earned bars on new exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.”

Fortnite Bounty challenges

There will likely be a list of Bounty challenges that are released shortly, so we’ll keep this article updated should that be announced.

More to follow…

Vaulted & unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 2/Dec/2020 10:05

by Jacob Hale
Epic Games

A number of weapons and items have been either vaulted or unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, including some fan favorites and old classics. 

Fortnite Season 5 officially dropped on Wednesday, December 2, bringing a number of major changes with it. As specified in the new update’s patch notes, the game is going to look pretty different going forward.

Some big map changes hint toward a slow revert back to the old map, with the likes of Flush Factory and Dusty Depot starting to come back, which is more than enough reason to get excited.

And, although new weapons such as the Dragon Shotgun have arrived, one thing all players will be looking for is the old items that have returned from the vault, and those which have been placed back in it.

Fortnite Season 5 zero point battle pass
Epic Games
Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is named Zero Point — and brings some fun changes to the game.

Vaulted weapons

Vaulted weapons are those that have been stashed away, unplayable in the game, that might one day return to the game.

Here’s what we know has been vaulted:

  • Revolver
  • Fire Trap
  • Scoped Assault Rifle
  • Epic/Legendary Pump Shotgun
  • Legendary Combat Shotgun
  • Scar assault rifle
  • Epic/Legendary Tac SMG

Unvaulted weapons

Of course, with some weapons leaving the game, some are making their grand return. Here’s what:

  • Charge Shotgun
  • Double Barrel Shotgun
  • P90
  • SMG
  • Storm Scout Rifle
  • Tactical Shotgun
  • Balloons

So, that’s everything that’s been vaulted or unvaulted according to the patch notes for Fortnite Season 5, and there’s definitely some there that we’re going to miss, such as the Scar assault rifles and Pump shotguns, but the Tactical Shotgun and P90 making a return could make up for that and keep the weapons feeling fresh and fun.

With a number of big streamers starting to switch back to Fortnite, it looks like Season 5 could be one of the biggest yet — so have fun destroying those new and returning players!