How to complete Mandalorian Bounties in Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games have finally rolled out the Fortnite Season 5 update, revealing Disney’s The Mandalorian will be the latest crossover, and with that comes a number of Bounties to complete for the Battle Pass challenges.

As Star Wars fans will know already, Bounty Hunters exist in the galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian is just one example of that, and the narrative has been wildly popular since the show launched on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Now though, it’s time for Fortnite players to get involved with the action and hunt down bosses themselves. Prices have been put on heads and these targets are based right across the island, but what do we know about the system so far? Let’s take a look.

How to get Fortnite Bounties: Bounty system explained

It looks like there will be a developing series of Bounty challenges in Fortnite Battle Royale, which will give the community the opportunity to earn cash. This can then be spent in-game on a variety of different upgrades and even to hire other hunters.

Load up Fortnite Battle Royale. Enter the Battle Pass menu. Access the periodically updated Bounty challenges screen. Assign yourself to a specific bounty, and chase down your target.

How to hire hunters

We don’t really get patch notes anymore, but Epic Games did reveal a list of changes – of sorts – on December 2.

According to a blog post, it says: “As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the island’s characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.”

New cash bar currency

There’s also a new currency system in place for the season, and it might even go beyond that as well. Essentially, for completing challenges and taking on different bounties, players will be able to rack up cash themselves. It will be wages, kind of.

In an official statement, Epic Games said: “The new characters only accept one form of payment: bars! Earn bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the island. Spend your earned bars on new exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.”

Fortnite Bounty challenges

There will likely be a list of Bounty challenges that are released shortly, so we’ll keep this article updated should that be announced.

More to follow…