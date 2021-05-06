Fortnite research book locations: Where to find research books in Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park - Dexerto

One of Fortnite’s Season 6 Week 8 challenges requires you to find research books in Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park. Here’s where they are, with two handy location maps.

With just a month to go until Epic Games bring Fortnite Season 6 to a close, players will no doubt be looking to any chance they can get to earn more XP and max out their Battle Pass to unlock those elusive enlightened skins.

Fortunately, the weekly challenges keep on coming. In order to complete the Season 6 Week 8 quests, you’ll need to collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park, but they won’t be that easy to find.

We’ve put together a simple guide of all the research book locations that should make completing this Fortnite quest a breeze.

Where to collect Research Books in Fortnite

As the quest description suggests, you’ll need to head to either Pleasant Park or Holly Hedges to collect research books for this quest, although there are more at Holly Hedges so you’re best visiting there first.

All of them will be located inside buildings, and considering there are quite a few houses located at both locations, searching all of them can be quite time-consuming – especially with everyone else looking too!

Below, you’ll find maps of every research book location in Fortnite Season 6 to make it a lot easier.

Research Book locations at Holly Hedges

There are five research books to be found at Holly Hedges in Fortnite, making it the best place to visit to complete this challenge. Here are their locations:

In the northwest yellow house, on the ground floor.

The brown house at the northeast corner, near the garage.

In the tall building at the southeast, inside the living room.

The brown house to the south, on the ground floor.

in the blue house to the west, on the ground floor.

Research Book locations at Pleasant Park

There are just three research books to be found at Pleasant Park in Fortnite, and they’re all hidden inside houses. Here are their locations:

In the green house at the southwest corner, inside the dining room.

The white house along the west row of buildings, next to the sofa.

In the house at the center of the north side, inside the dining room.

Once you’ve collected enough research books, you’ll tick this quest off and be rewarded with a sweet 24,000 XP for your efforts. Hopefully, you’ll now be one step closer to maxing out that Battle Pass.

If you still want more XP, we’ve got guides for all Fortnite weekly challenges right here.