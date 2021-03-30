Fortnite raptor locations: How to tame dinosaurs & where to find them - Dexerto

A brand new wild animal has arrived in Fortnite Season 6: Raptors! Here’s where to find the prehistoric dinosaurs, and how to tame them when you do.

When Season 6 of Epic Games‘ hit battle royale Fortnite debuted in March 2021, one of the most exciting additions was without a doubt the ability to tame wild animals including wolves, boars, chickens, and even frogs.

Epic promised that more wild animals would arrive as the season progressed, and many players suspected the slowly-hatching eggs that appeared around The Island hinted at the arrival of dinosaurs, matching the season’s Primal theme.

Well, those rumors have now been confirmed, as raptors have arrived in Fortnite as part of the recent v16.20 patch update. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and taming these dangerous prehistoric creatures.

Where to find raptors in Fortnite

Like all other wild animals, raptors won’t always spawn in the same place. This means you’ll need to search around The Island, but there will be an element of luck, as other players will be looking for them too.

It does seem as though raptors are spawning near their hatched eggs in Fortnite, though, which makes sense. We’ve seen them at Stealthy Stronghold and near Boney Burbs, so you could try checking there.

Raptors will emit a screech to call their fellow dinosaurs when they spot you, so come prepared with weapons.

#Fortnite Raptor Information 🦖 – The Raptors seem to spawn around the hatched egg location – They are tamable with a Huntercloak or Meat but unfortunately you can not ride them – When the Raptors spot you the will make a screech sound too call the others to attack pic.twitter.com/PIqgFsbxdz — JayKey | Fortnite News 👑 (@JayKeyFN) March 30, 2021

How to tame raptors in Fortnite

All wild animals in Fortnite can be eliminated for resources including animal bones and meat, or they can be tamed to aid you in your fight. Chickens can help you fly, for example, while wolves will fight alongside you in battle.

Raptors are no doubt the most dangerous wild animals on The Island at the moment, and players will be eager to know if they can tame them. Fortunately, that’s a very real possibility, and it’s not too difficult once you know how.

Here’s how to tame raptors in Fortnite Season 6:

Eliminate a wild animal and pick up the meat they leave behind. Find a raptor near their hatched eggs. They’ll often hunt in packs, so be prepared. Throw the meat down near it and hide. Once the raptor is distracted by the meat, approach it quickly. Hold down the command button to ‘tame’ the raptor.

Another method is to use a Hunter’s Cloak. You’ll need to craft this using meat and bones attained from eliminating a few wild animals, so it’s not the quickest method, but you can find out how to do that here.

That’s everything you need to know about raptors in Fortnite. Whether Epic Games will add more wild animals in the future remains to be seen, but if they do, you can be sure we’ll keep you updated.

In the meantime, check out our complete guide to finding and taming wild animals in Fortnite for information on adding the likes of wolves and boars to your team.