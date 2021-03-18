How to fly across Fortnite map with secret chicken trick in Season 6 - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Season 6 update introduced a number of new animals on the battle royale map, though chickens might be the most important. Players have quickly discovered a way to fly across the map with them and we’ve got a simple guide for you.

From new weapons to plenty of map changes and of course, tons of new skins, Fortnite’s Season 6 update has been a lot to digest. As flashy content steals the spotlight, some of the more minor tweaks may have flown under the radar.

With dozens of new NPCs now appearing on the map, it can be tough to figure out which are important. Among the new AI-controlled characters are three types of animals. Boars, wolves, and chickens are now in Fortnite and the latter could just change how you play the game.

Chickens might seem like a lackluster addition at first glance, though they’re capable of huge plays in the right hands. With these feathered companions, you can rotate across the entire map in no time at all. Here’s how.

Using chickens to fly in Fortnite Season 6

The Chicken Launch is the new God rotate 😲 Credit: @ItsWayzy pic.twitter.com/CLDPskaZel — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 17, 2021

When you spot a chicken in the wild, your first job is to grab a hold of it. They’ll run away and change directions to try and throw you off. If you’re fast enough, however, you’ll be able to pick one up.

With a chicken now held overhead, you’ll notice a unique effect. Jumps are now much more effective as the chicken helps launch you off the ground. Using this trick lets you cover a little more distance than usual.

While this is one way of using chickens to your advantage, there’s a far more powerful tactic that can send you flying across the map. All you need to do is grab a chicken and find yourself a launch pad at one of six Guardian Spires.

These are also new additions to the map in Season 6. Purplish launch pads can be used to boost from one location to another in a split second. By themselves, they’re already a great tool when traversing the map. But with a chicken in hand, you’ll be able to fly further than anyone else in the lobby.

Locate a chicken in the wild areas of The Island. Chase after the chicken and grab it. Head to a launch pad on one of six Guardian Spires around the map. Boost off the launch pad and use the chicken to glide through the sky.

Using this trick will get you further than just about any other method in Fortnite today. Whether you’re in a tough spot or the circle is closing in, this could come in handy for a wide range of situations.

Expect to see chickens become a hot commodity as Fortnite Season 6 rages on.