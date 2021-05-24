Fortnite v16.50 early patch notes: downtime announced, Dual Pistols, next Wild Week, bug fixes - Dexerto

The upcoming Fortnite v16.50 update patch downtime has been announced as Epic Games teased the return of a ‘fan-favorite’ vaulted weapon along with the next Wild Week and bug fixes expected to come through.

There’s been some hints of what Fortnite might bring into the game next in the lead up to the v16.50 patch update. While it remains to be seen what exactly Epic has in store, we now know exactly when to expect the upcoming patch to drop.

As Season 6 winds down, Epic might not completely overhaul the battle royal meta but could introduce just enough changes to keep the game feeling fresh.

Advertisement

We’ll keep any eye out for the complete patch notes when they become available, but here’s all we know going into patch v16.50.

When is the Fortnite v16.50 patch coming?

Fortnite players are always looking out when the next patch downtime will be to get in those last few games before the upcoming update.

As such, make sure to get into your last matches before the v16.50 downtime on May 25 at approximately 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 8:00 UTC.

That’s when we expect the game to go down for a little while, and if there’s any changes we’ll make sure to update the time as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

v16.50 brings: 🔓 A fan favorite comes back out of the vault 🏝 Survey and oversee larger spaces in Creative 🛍 Spend your Bars BIG in the next Wild Week starting June 3! — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 24, 2021

Unvaulted Fortnite gun in v16.50

Along with the downtime announcement, Epic Games also teased the return of a ‘fan-favorite’ weapon after the new update lands.

While there’s plenty of picks the community can think up, we already got a hint of which weapon could be making a comeback.

According to leaker FNAssist, there’s a Week 11 Legendary Challenge coming up that apparently tasks players to ‘deal damage with Dual Pistols.’

The Unvaulted Item for v16.50 is likely the Dual Pistols for the Week 11 Legendary Challenge coming up soon!#Fortnite https://t.co/ESRbeGLdCf — FNAssist – News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 24, 2021

Here’s everything we know that could come in the v16.50 patch update hitting the live Fortnite servers on May 25. We’ll update this post with the official patch notes as soon as they’re available.

Advertisement

Fortnite v16.50 early patch notes

A fan favorite comes back out of the vault

Survey and oversee larger spaces in Creative

Spend your Bars BIG in the next Wild Week starting June 3!

Fortnite v16.50 bug fixes