How to turn into a prop in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

With the release of Chapter 2 Season 6, players are able to turn into a prop, similar to prop hunt modes from other games, but only if they can find the right NPC’s that offer that ability. Here’s where you can find each one in the Fortnite map.

Turning into a prop isn’t anything new for Fortnite. Players in the past have been able to turn into props but they were restricted in how and where they could do it. The most notable example is the “crouch to prop” feature, as well as the community Prop Hunt mode, which were both a part of the game during Chapter 1.

Now, players are able to turn into a prop whenever they want to, but only if they have the resources to do it (it costs 75 gold) and if they can find an NPC that sells the prop ability. While it’s unknown just how much this ability will change up the meta, it seems like it’s powerful for the time being.

What NPC’s allow you to disguise as a prop in Fortnite?

Just like upgrading your weapons, only specific NPC’s offer the ability to disguise yourself as a prop within Season 6. Of course, this could change as the season progresses but as it stands you’ll need to find one of the five characters who sell the ability when you interact with them.

Luckily, while they aren’t that close to each other, all of the NPCs seem to be contained to one half of the island, so you won’t have to travel too far in order to find one. Here’s the full list:

Bushranger

Bushranger is one of the first NPCs that sell the ability to disguise yourself as a prop in Fortnite during Season 6. In order to get to him, you’ll want to go over to Pleasant Parks but finding him is a bit tricky as he doesn’t spawn inside the actual POI.

To find him, go to the abandoned building the southwest of the POI and next to that will be a clearing with a few trees. The NPC will be located in there.

Jekyll/The Good Doctor

Jekyll, otherwise known as The Good Doctor, also sells the prop disguise ability. To find him, all you need to do is go to Steamy Stacks and find the room with the purple pool near the west-side of the POI. He should be located in there.

It is worth noting that players may want to avoid this one as it seems to be a toss-up whether or not he’ll spawn in as his aggressive self or his calm self. Still, he does sell it.

Crustina

The disturbing tomato NPC known as Crustina is another character that offers the prop disguise ability. To find her, head over to the Pizza Pit restaurant just north of Colossal Crops. She shouldn’t be too hard to find, as she appears behind the counter right through the main door.

Raz

While Raz does sell the prop disguise ability as well, he can be a bit more difficult to find compared to the others. Players will have to go Colassal Crops and then find the biggest structure and go to the second floor. He should be found there.

While that’s not too difficult in-and-of itself, the fact that it’s a pretty new area and tons of players will be dropping there means that it’s pretty easy to run into others so it may be worth grabbing a weapon before you head into there.

Snow Sniper

The final NPC who sells the prop ability is Snow Sniper. She’s located the furthest away from the others, at Retail Row, down in the bottom right-hand corner of the map.

That being said, like Bushranger, she’s not found exactly in the center of the area. Instead, you’ll have to go to the east of the POI, on top of the mountain ridge in order to find her.

As with all of these locations, they are subject to change and very well might shift around as the Season progresses. For now, however, this is what we have to go on.