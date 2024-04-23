GamingFortnite

Fortnite leaker claims next season will add brand-new car mechanic

Brianna Reeves
fortnite hijacking carsEpic Games

According to a brand-new rumor, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will introduce a new hijacking cars feature.

Fortnite dropped cars on the Island a few years ago with the release of Chapter 2 Season 3. Only a handful of drivable vehicles were available at the time, but Epic Games has since expanded the selection to include sports cars, SUVs, and trucks.

Now, yet another major change to the status quo sits on the horizon, according to newly leaked details. Reliable Fortnite leaker SpushFNBR (via HYPEX) reports that a new hijack vehicle feature will go live in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Though Epic remains hard at work on the mechanic, SpushFNBR has shared a few details about what players should expect. “Steal” is the prompt that will appear when a car can be hijacked. The attempt will fail if the vehicle crashes or sudden movements distract from the prompt’s completion.

In addition, players will have the ability to cancel hijacking attempts. The leaker also claimed Fortnite Season 3’s new hijacking cars feature will come with a cooldown setting, though how long the timer may last is not yet known.

Regardless of whether or not any of the above proves true, Fortnite faithful have plenty of new content releases to sink their teeth into. Notably, Fortnite Festival Season 3 just added a Billie Eilish-themed Festival Pass, complete with a new skin, emotes, and Jam Tracks inspired by the Grammy-winning artist.

Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 5 is due to arrive in May 2024.

