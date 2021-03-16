How to unlock Lara Croft skin & all Tomb Raider cosmetics in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

Lara Croft has finally arrived in Fortnite as part of the Season 6 update, and players will no doubt be eager to unlock her skin and matching cosmetics.

Video game legend Lara Croft first appeared in the original Tomb Raider game on PS1 back in 1994, and has gone on to become one of the most iconic and recognizable characters in pop culture as a whole.

So it only makes sense that she would join the ranks of Fortnite’s Gaming Legends series of skins. With the Fortnite Season 6 update, players can now unlock a Lara Croft skin and matching Tomb Raider cosmetics.

Here’s how to get your hands on all the Tomb Raider cosmetics and alternate styles for Lara Croft.

How to unlock Lara Croft skin in Fortnite

Unlocking the Lara Croft outfit in Fortnite is relatively easy. You’ll need to own the new Season 6 Battle Pass to do so, but it doesn’t take too much work from there to level up enough to get it.

Here’s how to unlock the Lara Croft skin in Fortnite:

Load up Fortnite on your chosen platform. Scroll across to the Battle Pass section of the menu screen. Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Fortnite Crew subscription. Complete challenges and earn enough XP to reach Level 15. Lara Croft’s skin is now yours to enjoy!

How to unlock Lara Croft back bling, pickaxe, glider

While the Lara Croft outfit will likely be the most desirable item for most Fortnite players this season, there are also loads of matching cosmetics including a back bling, pickaxe, and a glider for players to unlock.

Here’s how to unlock every single Lara Croft item in the Season 6 Battle Pass, with the significant cosmetics marked in bold:

Survivor’s Pack back bling – Level 10

Little Bird emoticon – Level 11

Both Eyes Open spray – Level 13

Lara Croft outfit – Level 15

Pry Axe pickaxe – Level 16

Spelunker’s Special contrail – Level 17

Evasive Maneuvers emote – Level 18

Salvaged Chute glider – Level 20

Banner Icon – Level 21

Lara Croft (25th anniversary) style – Level 22

How to unlock Lara Croft alternate styles in Fortnite

There are a total of three Lara Croft styles to unlock in Fortnite. The first is the reboot style, the second is a 25th-anniversary style, and the third is a ‘classic’ style that resembles Lara’s PS1 days.

Here’s how to unlock all Lara Croft styles in Fortnite:

Lara Croft outfit – Reach Level 15 in the Battle Pass

– Reach Level 15 in the Battle Pass Lara Croft (25th anniversary) – Reach Level 15 and complete 31 Epic Quests.

– Reach Level 15 and complete 31 Epic Quests. Lara Croft (Classic) – Reach Level 22 in the Battle Pass

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking every single Lara Croft cosmetic and alternate style in Fortnite!

Make sure you head over to our dedicated Fortnite hub for the latest updates, leaks, and guides from the new Fortnite Season 6 update.