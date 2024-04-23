How to craft Animal House in LEGO Fortnite

Animals are flooding into LEGO Fortnite, and to have them join you on your farm, you are going to need to build an Animal House.

With the release of the 29.30 update, LEGO Fortnite is seeing an influx of new gameplay tweaks with village and animal improvements.

Part of this update is bringing the ability for you to tame and recruit animals to your village to bring it to life, and there are a few things you will have to learn how to do to make it work.

This includes building an Animal House, which is going to be the unit that actually houses the animals. Here is how you can get one going in your village.

How to craft an Animal House

Epic Games/LEGO You can now set up houses for your tamed animals in LEGO Fortnite.

The process of building an Animal House isn’t too tricky once you know what you have to do:

Make sure that your Village has reached Level 2. Once it does, you’ll unlock the recipe to build the Animal House It will be called a Barn in your Craft Menu

To build it, you will need to have 10 Plank, which you can get from refining wood in a Lumber Mill Wood can be obtained by knocking down trees or finding bundles of sticks on the ground Lumber Mills need 8 Wood and 15 Granite to build

Place it in the spot you want it to be

Once the Animal House has been built, you can assign animals to live there and also use Animal Treats to feed them through it.

You can build multiple Animal Houses around your Village, so don’t worry about being restricted to finding the perfect spot. Feel free to spread them around!

