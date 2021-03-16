How to make your own Fortnite weapon: Season 6 crafting feature explained - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 has brought a brand new crafting system to the game that allows players to create and upgrade weapons. Here’s exactly how it works and where you can collect the new crafting resources.

The arrival of Fortnite Season 6 has got battle royale fans everywhere extremely excited and ready to jump into the new map. Of course, as with every major update, there’s plenty of new content to get stuck into and a range of new cosmetics to collect.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Season 6 update is the brand new crafting system. Epic has added a new tab to the inventory screen that allows players to upgrade and create weapons using specific materials.

These crafting recipes transform weapons into Primal and Mechanical versions that each boast different stats, There are even some unique recipes that require a range of different items to create.

Without further ado, let’s run through the basics of the crafting system so you’re one step ahead when you jump into Season 6.

Fortnite crafting guide Season 6

The basics of Fortnite’s brand new crafting system appear to be centered around two new resources. These are Animal Bones, which can be obtained by killing various creatures across the map, and Mechanical Parts, which can be collected by breaking vehicles.

Epic has made the crafting itself relatively simple, here’s exactly how to do it:

Pick up a craftable weapon. Collect Animal Bones & Mechanical Parts from across the map. Open your inventory and head to the crafting tab. Select the weapon you would like to upgrade at the bottom of the tab. Choose the Primal or Mechanical upgrade. Wait three seconds and you’re weapon is ready to go!

Keep in mind, this is only the basics of the Season 6 crafting system. There’s no doubt Epic has implemented a lot of depth and recipes for players to discover.

However, this should help you get started with crafting and give you an advantage at the beginning of the new Season.

Hopefully, this guide has given you a head start with the Season 6 crafting system. Stay tuned for more in-depth breakdowns of specific weapon recipes and strategies.

You can keep up to date with all the news and changes arriving in Season 6 with our dedicated live blog here.